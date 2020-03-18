  1. home
Follow Us On WeChat and Make the Most of China's Biggest Cities

By That's, March 18, 2020

0 0

As well as the awesome That's App, we have six WeChat accounts covering everything going on in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Suzhou and Tianjin, as well as national and international news relevant to those living and working in China. Without further ado, here's how to follow each one.

To follow That's Beijing scan the QR code below or search ThatsBeijing on WeChat and click 'follow':

Beijing.jpg

To follow That's Shanghai scan the QR code below or search Thats_Shanghai on WeChat and click 'follow':

That's Shanghai

To follow That's Guangzhou scan the QR code below or search ThatsGuangzhou on WeChat and click 'follow':

Guangzhou.jpg

To follow That's Shenzhen scan the QR code below or searchThatsShenzhen on WeChat and click 'follow':

Shenzhen.jpg

To follow That's Suzhou scan the QR code below or search ThatsSuzhou on WeChat and click 'follow':

That's Suzhou Official WeChat Account Launched!

To follow That's Tianjin scan the QR code below or search for ThatsTianjin on WeChat and click 'follow':

Tianjin-WeChat-QR-Code.JPG

And, of course, you can download the That's App – which covers all six cities and much, much more – by clicking here or scanning the QR code below:

That-s-App.png

For any further enquiries please contact us by clicking here, or scanning the QR code below:

frame-19-.png

2 New COVID-19 Cases in Shanghai Were Imported from US and Italy

Shake Shack to Open at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport

This Day in History: Nixon Signs Shanghai Communique

China Bans American Journalists from 3 Major US Publications

Follow Us On WeChat and Make the Most of China's Biggest Cities

School is Back in Session (For Some) in China

That's is Under New Ownership

Irish Coffee: Musings on a Classic St. Patrick's Day Tipple

