That's is Under New Ownership

It is with great excitement that we announce that the That’s brand has been acquired by Guangzhou JY International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd., ensuring a smooth transition from previous owner Shanghai Hezhou Advertising Co., Ltd.

As well as the continuation of the print magazines, website, WeChats and app across six cities, when the time is right we also look forward to inviting you once again to our legendary Lifestyle, Food & Drink and Hospitality Awards, as well as the other events we’ve enjoyed celebrating with our communities across the country for over 20 years.

For any enquiries please contact us by clicking here, or scanning the QR code below: