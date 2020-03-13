2 New COVID-19 Cases in Shanghai Were Imported from US and Italy

Two imported cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in the city on Thursday, according to the Shanghai Health Commission, reports Shine.

The first is a native of Guangdong Province, who worked in the US. He departed from New York on Monday, transited in Hong Kong and arrived at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport on Tuesday. He had quarantined at his family home and had not gone outside, said the commission.

The second is a native of Zhejiang Province, who worked in Italy. He departed from Bologna on Tuesday, transited in Moscow, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Wednesday. Showing symptoms, he was transferred to a designated hospital for medical observation immediately after customs clearance.

These two cases bring the total confirmed cases in Shanghai to 346. There are 22 patients being treated at hospitals. Among them, 14 are stable and eight are in critical condition. A total of 321 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital. There have been three fatalities in the city so far.

Another 36 suspected cases, including 20 cases from overseas, are currently undergoing tests.

