  1. home
  2. Articles

Hollywood Treasure Tom Hanks Has the Coronavirus

By Matthew Bossons, March 12, 2020

0 0

The man behind such memorable characters as Forrest Gump and Toy Story’s lovable cowboy Woody has contracted the coronavirus.

According to posts on Tom Hanks’ official Twitter and Instagram accounts, the Oscar-winning actor and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia after feeling sick.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” wrote Hanks. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

woody-tom-hanks-1.jpg
Among countless other roles, Hanks is famous for voicing Woody from the Toy Story franchise. Image via Pixar Animation Studios/IMDb

Hanks is in Australia for a film about the life of Elvis Presley, in which he is to play the late entertainer’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Production on the film has been put on hold, according to USA Today.

According to the latest information from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Australia currently has 128 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Hanks’ COVID-19 diagnosis makes him the highest-profile individual to catch the disease, which has infected over 126,000 people globally and wreaked havoc on the world economy.

Paramount-Pictures-Forrest-Gump.jpg
Hanks in Paramount Pictures’ 1994 film Forrest Gump. Image via Paramount Pictures/IMDb

There has been an outpouring of support for the 63-year-old actor and his wife online, with many netizens wishing them a speedy recovery.

“Tom Hanks has survived space travel, a deserted island, hijacking by pirates and plane crashes. Coronavirus will not take him from us!” wrote one Twitter user.

Perhaps American journalist Ann Curry addressed the situation best, when she wrote on Twitter: “Ok, now we all have someone we love diagnosed with coronavirus.”

And if news of Hanks diagnosis wasn’t enough for one day, NBA fans in China and around the world were hit with a jaw-dropping update this morning: The basketball league has officially suspended its season after a player from the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19.

[Cover image via Wikimedia]

Coronavirus Diseases Disease Control and Prevention Hollywood Celebrities

more news

UPDATE: Stereolab Latest to Cancel China Tour After Coronavirus Outbreak

UPDATE: Stereolab Latest to Cancel China Tour After Coronavirus Outbreak

A number of high profile music tours have been canceled in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China.

While Online Gaming Booms, Coronavirus Releases are Educating Players

While Online Gaming Booms, Coronavirus Releases are Educating Players

With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China forcing people to stay at home for weeks now, online films, concerts and video games are keeping people entertained during the crisis.

Art Basel Hong Kong Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

Art Basel Hong Kong Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

Art Basel Hong Kong and Art Central have been canceled as the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) continues.

3ge3 Project's Fei Fei Talks Bringing Art Into Daily Life

We linked up with Fei Fei to talk about 3ge3 project and their recently opened space on Shanghai’s Wulumuqi Lu.

YOOZOO Games Team On the Secrets to Their Success

We linked up with YOOZOO Games to talk about increased gaming competition in China and new game features.

3 New China Albums to Listen to This Month

Feast your ears on these three excellent Chinese releases this month.

UPDATE: Stereolab Latest to Cancel China Tour After Coronavirus Outbreak

A number of high profile music tours have been canceled in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China.

While Online Gaming Booms, Coronavirus Releases are Educating Players

With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China forcing people to stay at home for weeks now, online films, concerts and video games are keeping people entertained during the crisis.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Wuhan's Temporary Hospitals Shut Down

This Week in History: When Charlie Chaplin Came to China

Explainer: Women's Day's Revolutionary Roots

This Bat-Inspired Shield Combats COVID-19

10 Dead After Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Hollywood Treasure Tom Hanks Has the Coronavirus

Hollywood Treasure Tom Hanks Has the Coronavirus

Shake Shack to Open at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport

Shake Shack to Open at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport

WHO Declares COVID-19 as a Pandemic

WHO Declares COVID-19 as a Pandemic

Chinese Buyers Complain Over Tesla Self-Driving Computer Chip

Chinese Buyers Complain Over Tesla Self-Driving Computer Chip

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Wuhan's Temporary Hospitals Shut Down

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Wuhan's Temporary Hospitals Shut Down

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.