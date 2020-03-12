  1. home
Shake Shack to Open at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport

By That's, March 12, 2020

Folks in Shanghai will have yet another spot to order ShackBurgers, as Shake Shack recently announced a new location in the eastern metropolis.

According to a Shake Shack WeChat post on Wednesday, the fast casual restaurant chain will open a new location at Shanghai’s Hongqiao Airport. While the post doesn’t provide an opening date, it does note that the location will be in Terminal 2.

Image via @ShakeShack服务号/WeChat

The new restaurant will be Shanghai’s third Shake Shack location, with a branch in Beijing also set to open in late 2020. Last year, the company’s Chief Global Licensing Officer Michael Kark said that Shake Shack’s China expansion would include plans for “15 total locations in Beijing and surrounding cities through 2029.”

In the company’s latest earnings report, Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti called 2019 “another milestone year” after opening 73 new locations around the world. However, the company’s stock price has taken a tumble following disappointing fourth-quarter results released in late February, along with a 2020 revenue guidance below analysts’ estimates, according to The Motley Fool.

