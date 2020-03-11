How to Cross Between Shenzhen and Hong Kong Amid Border Closures

Flying to Hong Kong and then taking a train, ferry or car across the border are common ways to enter Shenzhen. However, since February, Hong Kong has tightened its control of the border in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, leaving only three out of 12 border crossings with the Chinese mainland open: Shenzhen Bay, Hong Kong International Airport and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Shenzhen Bay is the only entry point to directly enter Shenzhen.

Crossing from Hong Kong to Shenzhen

Will I be quarantined in Shenzhen?

As of March 3, anyone entering Guangdong who has visited countries and regions severely affected (South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan) by COVID-19 are required to undergo quarantine for 14 days either in designated facilities or at home. For more information, you can reach the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Foreign Affairs Office at 1258088. The 24-hour hotline is in both Chinese and English.

What options are available from Hong Kong International Airport?

All cross-boundary land transport and ferry transfer services for passengers from Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) to the Chinese mainland have been suspended until further notice (this means no Sky Limo). However, you can still cross by foot.

Shenzhen Bay (closes at midnight)

Option 1: From HKIA take a taxi to Shenzhen Bay Port; this will cost around HKD350-400. Have cash ready as WeChat Pay and credit cards are not accepted. The ride takes about an hour, and the driver will drop you off outside the customs building. Exit the taxi and walk across the border with your belongings. The closest metro stations after crossing are Dengliang or Haiyue Station (Line 2).

Option 2: Take bus A33X from the airport and get off at Hung Kiu (紅橋). Transfer to B3X in the direction of Shenzhen Bay Port. The entire journey will cost around HKD35, but remember to have exact change or an Octopus card.

Option 3: Take bus E33 to Goodview Garden (豐景園), then transfer to bus B3 to Shenzhen Bay. The entire trip will be about HKD24.9.

A33X Bus Customer Service Hotline: +852 2745 4466; City Bus Customer Service: +852 2873 0818.

Crossing from Shenzhen to Hong Kong

Will I be quarantined in Hong Kong?

As of February 8, anyone entering Hong Kong from the Chinese mainland will need to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Please note, this does not apply to those going to HKIA from Shekou Port on the ferry.

What options are available from Shenzhen?

As of March 2, ferries from Shekou to HKIA are still running, but with limited service.

Shekou Port (last ferry at 7.30pm)

The ferry is still running from Shekou to HKIA, but with reduced times: 7.15am, 8.45am, 10am 11.15am, 12.15pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, 3.30pm, 4.30pm, 5.30pm, 6.30pm, 7.30pm.

For more information, the Shekou Cruise Home Port can be reached at: 400 8883 1872, press ‘2’ for English.

While traveling, make sure to keep your travel history (seat numbers, airline numbers, etc.) on hand to make the journey as smooth as possible.

[Cover image via Drive on the Left]