  1. home
  2. Articles

Death Toll Rises Following Tragic Hotel Collapse in China

By That's GBA, March 10, 2020

0 0

On Tuesday morning, China’s State Administration of Work Safety held a press conference where they provided updated information regarding the recent hotel collapse in Fujian province.

Vice Minister Shang Yong announced that 61 people have been found following the fatal collapse on Saturday evening. Among those discovered, 20 have been confirmed dead and 41 injured. Ten victims remain trapped while emergency personnel continue their search. “As long as there is a glimmer of hope, we must work extremely hard, and never give up,” Shang said at the meeting.

rescue-quanzhou.jpgA child being rescued by local firefighters from the rubble. Screengrab via YouTube

The Paper reported that a mother and son were discovered around 11pm on Monday night, and are said to be in good health. On Tuesday, a man was pulled out alive after being trapped under the collapsed hotel for 68 hours. At the time of the incident, 80 people were inside the hotel and nine managed to escape, while the others remained trapped in the rubble. The seven-story hotel in Quanzhou city was being used as a coronavirus quarantine center.

Shang noted that the hotel had violated construction laws, along with repeated renovation work violations.  Once the search and rescue work is completed, Shang said a full-scale investigation will begin, which will look into the reason behind the collapse as well as hold those legally responsible accountable.

[Cover image via @头条新闻/Weibo]

collapse Hotels Fujian

more news

10 Dead After Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses in China

10 Dead After Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses in China

At the time of the collapse, 80 people were inside the building.

Hospitality Chain to Layoff 3,000 Workers in China

Hospitality Chain to Layoff 3,000 Workers in China

Oyo’s global restructuring plan was announced in January, with 5,000 people from its global workforce being let go.

WATCH: Moment Overpass Suddenly Collapses in East China, Killing 3

WATCH: Moment Overpass Suddenly Collapses in East China, Killing 3

The highway overpass collapsed after an overloaded truck drove by.

OCT Hotels Win 12 Awards at 2019 That's Hospitality Awards

OCT Hotels took home a whooping 12 awards on Thursday night at the 2019 That's Hospitality Awards in Beijing.

The Big Winners from the That's 2019 Hospitality Awards, Plus Photos

The That’s 2019 Hospitality Awards have come to an end after months of preparation and anticipation.

PHOTOS: Residential Building Collapses in Shenzhen

Luckily, community workers had already evacuated nearby residents prior to its collapse.

Red Alert Issued with Typhoon Lekima Set to Hit Shanghai

The typhoon is expected to be the strongest of the year so far.

Designing a Honeycomb-Inspired Hotel in Sichuan's Countryside

A short distance from the big city, this secluded paradise awaits.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 0 Locally Transmitted Cases Outside Hubei

This Week in History: When Charlie Chaplin Came to China

Netizens Outraged Over China's Proposed Permanent Residence Rules

This Day in History: Palace of Sino-Soviet Friendship Completed

This Day in History: 'Learn from Lei Feng Day' Campaign Begins

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Death Toll Rises Following Tragic Hotel Collapse in China

Death Toll Rises Following Tragic Hotel Collapse in China

TV Host Under Fire After Referring to Coronavirus as 'Chinese'

TV Host Under Fire After Referring to Coronavirus as 'Chinese'

3ge3 Project's Fei Fei Talks Bringing Art Into Daily Life

3ge3 Project's Fei Fei Talks Bringing Art Into Daily Life

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 0 Locally Transmitted Cases Outside Hubei

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 0 Locally Transmitted Cases Outside Hubei

China Reports 40 New Cases, 0 Locally Transmitted Outside Hubei

China Reports 40 New Cases, 0 Locally Transmitted Outside Hubei

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.