Death Toll Rises Following Tragic Hotel Collapse in China

On Tuesday morning, China’s State Administration of Work Safety held a press conference where they provided updated information regarding the recent hotel collapse in Fujian province.

Vice Minister Shang Yong announced that 61 people have been found following the fatal collapse on Saturday evening. Among those discovered, 20 have been confirmed dead and 41 injured. Ten victims remain trapped while emergency personnel continue their search. “As long as there is a glimmer of hope, we must work extremely hard, and never give up,” Shang said at the meeting.

A child being rescued by local firefighters from the rubble. Screengrab via YouTube

The Paper reported that a mother and son were discovered around 11pm on Monday night, and are said to be in good health. On Tuesday, a man was pulled out alive after being trapped under the collapsed hotel for 68 hours. At the time of the incident, 80 people were inside the hotel and nine managed to escape, while the others remained trapped in the rubble. The seven-story hotel in Quanzhou city was being used as a coronavirus quarantine center.

Shang noted that the hotel had violated construction laws, along with repeated renovation work violations. Once the search and rescue work is completed, Shang said a full-scale investigation will begin, which will look into the reason behind the collapse as well as hold those legally responsible accountable.

