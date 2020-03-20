  1. home
  2. Articles

5 Things to Know About China’s Justin Bieber, Lu Han

By Tristin Zhang, March 20, 2020

0 0

Sino Celeb is a monthly feature where we introduce a Chinese celebrity to our readers.

Think of Lu Han as China’s Justin Bieber, sans the tattoos and mustache. The Beijing native started out dancing and singing as part of a wildly popular Korean boy band called EXO. Along with his musical pursuits, Lu has also become quite the actor, starring in such big-budget Chinese films as Shanghai Fortress, The Founding of an Army and The Great Wall. Lu’s fans, affectionately called ‘Rice of Lu,’ are devoted and once booked a whole theater to see him in the film 20 Once Again. Below are five fast facts about the Chinese megastar.

K-pop Stardom

Lu first built up his fame with Chinese audiences during his years with popular Korean boy band EXO.

‘Little Fresh Meat’ 

When this now-prevalent Chinese internet buzzword was first coined a few years ago, it was usually associated with Lu Han, along with Kris Wu and the TF Boys, referring to young, handsome and innocent-looking males. 

006VIgdxgy1gd08zorhjhj30u018ztc8-1-.jpg
Image via Weibo

Guinness Glory

After shifting his career back to China, Lu’s fan base expanded so much that one of his Weibo posts received over 13 million comments, which became a Guinness World Record. 

‘Chizza Inventor’ 

Perhaps you remember KFC’s viral fried chicken/pizza commercial, where Lu proclaimed himself ‘KFC’s new colonel’ because he “invented chizza.”

Young Millionaire 

With a net worth of RMB270 million in 2018, Lu, at 26 years old, was ranked fifth on ‘China’s Top 10 Post ’90s Millionnaire List’ by Chongqing-based 21st Century Talent Report and state-run China Internet Information Center.

For more Sino Celeb, click here.

[Cover image via @综艺插班生/Weibo]

Sino Celeb Lu Han Arts & Entertainment News

more news

View 235 Art Basel Hong Kong Galleries Starting Tonight

View 235 Art Basel Hong Kong Galleries Starting Tonight

It is free to view, so what do you have to lose?

Art Basel Hong Kong Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

Art Basel Hong Kong Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

Art Basel Hong Kong and Art Central have been canceled as the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) continues.

5 Fast Facts About Taiwan Actor Eddie Peng Yu-yen

5 Fast Facts About Taiwan Actor Eddie Peng Yu-yen

The popular movie star is a box office guarantee.

Sino Celeb: Yu Haoming

One of China's hottest TV celebs.

Sino Celeb: Liu Ye

While domestically famous, he has also starred alongside Oscar winner Meryl Streep in 2007's 'Dark Matter.'

Sino Celeb: Jane Zhang

Since her debut, Zhang has blasted onto the world stage, performing live on the Oprah Winfrey Show and singing onstage with John Legend.

Sino Celeb: Huang Xuan

Fans love him for the consistent trait he brings to every character: a deep-hidden sense of aggrieved suffering combined with a warrior's heart.

10 Years of Gorgeous Chinese Zodiac Animal Prints from IdleBeats

The print is on sale now for RMB400 at the duo’s WeChat store, while you can also pick up their other prints depicting animals of the Zodiac.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

Quarantine Packing Essentials: What to Bring for 2 Weeks in Isolation

No More Masks? China Health Commission Publishes New Guidelines

Over ¥17,000 Raised for Hubei by Eating Ice Cream for Breakfast!

PHOTOS: Wuhan Shuts Down All Temporary Hospitals

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Arrivals to Shanghai From These 8 Countries Now Risk Quarantine

Arrivals to Shanghai From These 8 Countries Now Risk Quarantine

Derek Sandhaus on Being Drunk on Baijiu in China

Derek Sandhaus on Being Drunk on Baijiu in China

View 235 Art Basel Hong Kong Galleries Starting Tonight

View 235 Art Basel Hong Kong Galleries Starting Tonight

5 Things to Know About China’s Justin Bieber, Lu Han

5 Things to Know About China’s Justin Bieber, Lu Han

These Drunken Elephants are the Story the World Needs Right Now

These Drunken Elephants are the Story the World Needs Right Now

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.