5 Things to Know About China’s Justin Bieber, Lu Han

Sino Celeb is a monthly feature where we introduce a Chinese celebrity to our readers.

Think of Lu Han as China’s Justin Bieber, sans the tattoos and mustache. The Beijing native started out dancing and singing as part of a wildly popular Korean boy band called EXO. Along with his musical pursuits, Lu has also become quite the actor, starring in such big-budget Chinese films as Shanghai Fortress, The Founding of an Army and The Great Wall. Lu’s fans, affectionately called ‘Rice of Lu,’ are devoted and once booked a whole theater to see him in the film 20 Once Again. Below are five fast facts about the Chinese megastar.

K-pop Stardom

Lu first built up his fame with Chinese audiences during his years with popular Korean boy band EXO.

‘Little Fresh Meat’

When this now-prevalent Chinese internet buzzword was first coined a few years ago, it was usually associated with Lu Han, along with Kris Wu and the TF Boys, referring to young, handsome and innocent-looking males.



Image via Weibo

Guinness Glory

After shifting his career back to China, Lu’s fan base expanded so much that one of his Weibo posts received over 13 million comments, which became a Guinness World Record.

‘Chizza Inventor’

Perhaps you remember KFC’s viral fried chicken/pizza commercial, where Lu proclaimed himself ‘KFC’s new colonel’ because he “invented chizza.”

Young Millionaire

With a net worth of RMB270 million in 2018, Lu, at 26 years old, was ranked fifth on ‘China’s Top 10 Post ’90s Millionnaire List’ by Chongqing-based 21st Century Talent Report and state-run China Internet Information Center.

For more Sino Celeb, click here.

[Cover image via @综艺插班生/Weibo]