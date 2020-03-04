That's Horoscopes: March 2020

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Pisces

2.20-3.20

You may have missed the boat in terms of escaping the mundane spring weather and coronavirus chaos in favor of the beaches of Southeast Asia. Fortunately, however, you’re more than happy to get some chill time in your own personal tropical paradise: your mind. Read, eat, pray, love and be happy this month.

Aries

3.21-4.20

Your besties are still afraid to step outside in the current climate, so perhaps it’s time to branch out and look for new friends. Get yourself a group and call yourselves ‘The Three Best Friends for the End of the World.’ It’s a joke, the world isn’t really ending… I think.

Taurus

4.21-5.21

Remaining steadfast is your best quality, though you’re still trying to enlarge upon the unique skill set that comes with this personality type. Trust in lists, be strong in the face of tedium and keep your mind focused on primary, secondary and tertiary tasks.

Gemini

5.22-6.21

Working out of office throughout February has given you an appreciation for the freelance life. Take a day or two out of each week at your local cafe this month and you just might stumble into your next romance. You know that cute barista has been giving you the eyes.

Cancer

6.22-7.22

March will come with difficult decisions. Your love life is on the rocks, and a persistent love interest will return into your life. Stay energized and focused on the now with frequent trips to your local roujiamo shop.

Leo

7.23-8.23

The aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak means some difficult decisions. Your family is worried, as are your friends and colleagues. Don’t feel pressured to make quick decisions, however – take time to assess your needs and wants before deciding on your next step.

Virgo

8.24-9.23

One person can’t do the work of two or three. An important lesson will reaffirm itself this month. Step back from your plans to rule the world and prioritize. Exercise plenty to keep your energy up. Riverside runs are recommended. But don’t forget to wear a mask to keep the pesky coronavirus out.





Libra

9.24-10.23

Having come through a difficult February, you are more than aware of your own strength. On the flipside, being cooped up inside with loved ones has allowed you to get beneath the skin of their flaws more than you would have liked. Reflect and do what’s best for your future.

Scorpio

10.24-11.22

You are more aware of your own independence than you ever have been. That is both a scary and exciting thought. Look at your career options with clear eyes, but don’t take the first chance that falls in your lap, hold out for an opportunity that matches your ambition.

Sagittarius

11.23-12.21

Adventure is top of your list of priorities for the month, with a sprinkle of work thrown in. You will search to recapture romance for the first half of March, before something truly spontaneous and fun comes into the picture in the latter half.

Capricorn

12.22-1.20

You are becoming increasingly aware of your personal goals. It’s a new sensation and one you are exceedingly intrigued by. Clear away the clutter you’ve collected traveling Asia the past few years and get ready for new beginnings.









Aquarius

1.21-2.19

A slow month and an uncharacteristic lack of waimai meals means you have money to burn. Splurge momentarily, but don’t let it define your happiness. Stay balanced with some fun and tiring work, whether that’s at the local gym or in your Chinese lessons.

