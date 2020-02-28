  1. home
Survive an Epidemic (and a Chemical War) with This Hazmat Suit

By That's Guangzhou, February 28, 2020

Hot on Taobao is a monthly segment where we feature a product from Taobao our editors think is cool.

Given the current health crisis facing China and the world, face masks are easily considered some of the hottest products on Taobao. After COVID-19 reportedly began spreading from Central China, everyone in the Middle Kingdom – yes, everyone – began wearing masks in hopes of not being infected. But as we’ve learned, it’s not a foolproof plan.

A hazmat suit, on the other hand, is as legit as it gets. Sure, you may get a nervous look or two when strolling around in this outfit, but consider it a luxury as you’ll probably be let in most places without even having to take your temperature! With this gear, you can venture outside and feel confident that you’re safe since the outfit covers almost the entire body. Need to catch the metro or bus? No problem. Meeting friends for drinks? Rest assured you’ll be safe while knocking back pints in a hazmat suit.

With thousands of suits in stock from various Taobao suppliers, you can buy with ease knowing that you’re not taking away important resources from the brave medical personnel fighting the coronavirus. But be sure to buy multiple suits, as they are one-use only (一次性). It certainly beats wearing empty plastic water jugs on your head (it’s apparently a thing).

To purchase, click here.

Click here for more Hot on Taobao.

[Cover image via Taobao]

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Cases Rapidly Rising Outside of China

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Cases Rapidly Rising Outside of China

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus.

Road Trippin' Around China During a Coronavirus Outbreak

Road Trippin' Around China During a Coronavirus Outbreak

Despite the deteriorating epidemic situation, one group of travelers decided to throw caution to the wind and embarked on a major China road trip.

7 Years of Virus-Related Content Uploaded to Bilibili During Coronavirus

7 Years of Virus-Related Content Uploaded to Bilibili During Coronavirus

According to figures released by Bilibili, 61,000 hours of virus-related videos were uploaded to the site over the course of a 32-day period in January and February.

Shanghai Confirms 3rd Coronavirus Death

A 25-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus in Shanghai on Friday.

UPDATE: Canton Fair Preparation Unaffected by Coronavirus Outbreak

The Ministry of Commerce is expected to release specific dates for Canton Fair at a later date.

Check Out This Map of Nearby Coronavirus Cases on WeChat

You can access a map that shows confirmed cases of the virus near your home.

5 Takeaways from AmCham Survey on Coronavirus Impact in South China

A majority of the member companies believe that their revenue will be impacted as a result of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Shanghai Students Will Now Take Classes on TV Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Instead of attending school in person, students will watch classes which will be broadcast on 12 cable TV channels – one for each grade.

