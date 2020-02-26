  1. home
  2. Articles

This Handy 5-in-1 Converter is the Ultimate Tech Device

By That's, February 26, 2020

0 0

Looking for the ultimate tech device to keep your electronics all charged in one place? Then you absolutely need this 5-in-1 Multifunction Converter!

This elegant converter is as stylish as it is practical. Three USB ports lay alongside a handy Type-C adapter, while a HDMI or VGA output point makes transferring files as easy as plugging in the ultra-lightweight device. Smaller in length than an average iPhone, the sleek charcoal-grey design of the converter means that not only is it an essential charging station, it’s also the ultimate futuristic piece.

4 Must-Have Phone Accessories

4 Must-Have Phone Accessories

4 Must-Have Phone Accessories

4 Must-Have Phone Accessories

thMart WeChat Mini Program

thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!

Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.

thMart Mini Program

For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.

All images via thMart

thMart editor's pick Online Shopping E-commerce deals Delivery technology hardware

more news

Tap that App: Hema – the Future of Food Shopping in China

Tap that App: Hema – the Future of Food Shopping in China

Delivery times are as low as 30 minutes, as long as you live close to a store.

Share with a Friend and Save Big on thMart!

Share with a Friend and Save Big on thMart!

You and your friends can save big with these cool new deals!

Treat Yourself with These 5 Excellent Women's Day Shopping Deals

Treat Yourself with These 5 Excellent Women's Day Shopping Deals

Available right now on thMart.

Get ¥38 Off Your thMart Order This Women's Day!

Snag your coupon today.

Win a Lucky Bag from thMart This CNY!

Your Spring Festival surprise gift awaits...

5 Kickass Online Shopping Deals Available Right Now

Excellent deals on this week's hottest items!

5 Awesome Shopping Deals You Can't Miss This Week

Excellent deals on the season's hottest items!

Save ¥30 on These Items With thMart's Thanksgiving Coupons!

Don't miss these deals on some of the season's hottest items!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: China Bans Wildlife Trade and Consumption

UPDATE: Canton Fair Preparation Unaffected by Coronavirus Outbreak

Check Out This Map of Nearby Coronavirus Cases on WeChat

UPDATE: Stereolab Latest to Cancel China Tour After Coronavirus Outbreak

Shanghai Schools to Remain Closed, Online Classes Start March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

4 Essential Books for Young Chinese Language Learners

4 Essential Books for Young Chinese Language Learners

Hong Kong to Give HK$10,000 to Every Resident Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Hong Kong to Give HK$10,000 to Every Resident Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

This Handy 5-in-1 Converter is the Ultimate Tech Device

This Handy 5-in-1 Converter is the Ultimate Tech Device

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: China Bans Wildlife Trade and Consumption

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: China Bans Wildlife Trade and Consumption

Man Cooks 200 Free Meals Daily for Medical Staff in Wuhan

Man Cooks 200 Free Meals Daily for Medical Staff in Wuhan

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.