  1. home
  2. Articles

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2020 to Be Announced in Online Ceremony

By Cristina Ng, February 27, 2020

0 0

This year's edition of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants has been switched from a live gathering to an online awards ceremony. The glitzy event is the latest casualty of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. 

Organizers from Asia's 50 Best Restaurants reached this decision in conjunction with The Governor of Saga Prefecture, where the awards were to take place. A diverse program of events – including #50BestTalks and gastronomic gatherings – were scheduled on the island of Kyushu in the lead up to the main event. 

In addition to health and safety concerns, travel restrictions and the Japanese government's advice to limit large-scale events were cited as considerations for canceling the on-site gathering. 

Saga Prefecture is known for its seafood, traditional artisanship, bountiful produce and rural landscape. These events typically shine a light on the restaurants and hospitality services in the host region, so this change is quite a blow to Saga. Charles Reed, CEO of William Reed says, “we are extremely grateful to our host destination partners in Saga for their efforts in preparing to welcome the gastronomic community to their unique and beautiful region. We aim to facilitate further opportunities for chefs, partners and media to experience the wonderful food, culture and landscape of Saga in the future.”

Instead, 50 Best is working on putting together a live-streamed ceremony at the same level as their typical events. We can also expect special awards to be announced before the official announcement of the annual ranking on March 24, 2020. 

Mass gatherings worldwide have been affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This includes Madrid's Mobile World Congress, Shanghai's F1 Grand Prix, the Hong Kong and Singapore rounds of the Rugby Sevens and more. UK rapper Stormzy is one of many international music acts that have either canceled or rescheduled Asia tours

Set to open on July 24, plans are currently still underway for the Tokyo Olympics.

[cover image courtesy Asia's 50 Best Restaurants]

Asia's 50 Best Lists Chefs restaurants Food & Drink News

more news

Restaurants Were Packed Again Once SARS Was Over: Michelle Garnaut

Restaurants Were Packed Again Once SARS Was Over: Michelle Garnaut

Michelle Garnaut opened her first restaurant in China in 1989 with M at the Fringe in Hong Kong.

All Restaurants in Guangzhou Suspend Dine-In Service

All Restaurants in Guangzhou Suspend Dine-In Service

Guangzhou and various districts in Shenzhen, Foshan and Zhongshan have suspended dine-in service.

16 Greater China Bars on Asia's 50 Best Bar List for 2019

16 Greater China Bars on Asia's 50 Best Bar List for 2019

See which bars secured spots.

40 Restaurants Receive Stars in the 2020 Shanghai Michelin Guide

Find out which outlets made the cut in the tire company slash food guide's fourth Shanghai guide.

11 Restaurants Received Michelin Stars in the 2019 Guangzhou Guide

The Michelin Guide is back for its second year in Guangzhou.

8 Restaurants Got Michelin Stars in First Guangzhou Guide

The day of reckoning for Guangzhou's chefs and restaurateurs has hit; here are the results.

Only 2 China Eateries Make World's 50 Best Restaurants List

A Cantonese joint in Hong Kong is Greater China's top entry, plus the full list.

16 Greater China Restaurants on Asia's 50 Best List for 2019

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants announce the winners of the 2019 edition. 16 Greater China restaurants on Asia's 50 Best List 2019.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Cases Rapidly Rising Outside of China

UPDATE: Canton Fair Preparation Unaffected by Coronavirus Outbreak

This Day in History: Nixon Signs Shanghai Communique

This Day in History: The 2007 China Stock Market Crash

Check Out This Map of Nearby Coronavirus Cases on WeChat

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Cases Rapidly Rising Outside of China

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Cases Rapidly Rising Outside of China

4 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

4 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

Road Trippin' Around China During a Coronavirus Outbreak

Road Trippin' Around China During a Coronavirus Outbreak

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2020 to Be Announced in Online Ceremony

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2020 to Be Announced in Online Ceremony

This Day in History: Nixon Signs Shanghai Communique

This Day in History: Nixon Signs Shanghai Communique

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.