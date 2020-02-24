  1. home
Shanghai Confirms 3rd Coronavirus Death

By That's Shanghai, February 24, 2020

A 25-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Shanghai on Friday, Shine reports. The victim is the third person to die of the coronavirus in Shanghai since the outbreak began.

READ MORE: Click Here for LIve Coronavirus Updates

According to authorities, the man was both obese and suffering from influenza B. However, doctors confirm that the cause of death was the coronavirus. The man had been in critical condition since January 29. He passed away on Friday from multiple organ failure. 

Shanghai has now confirmed 335 cases of coronavirus in the city. Of the 335 patients in Shanghai, 70 are in stable condition, four are in serious condition and nine are in critical condition. So far, 249 people have fully recovered and been discharged and three people have died.

READ MORE: Check Out This Map of Nearby Coronavirus Cases on WeChat

Doctors in Shanghai are currently testing 90 patients who are suspected of having the coronavirus. 

No new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Shanghai on Sunday.

The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 2,595, with over 77,262 confirmed cases reported

For regular updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, click here.

[Cover image: screengrab via Weibo]

Coronavirus

