  1. home
  2. Articles

Handy Toolboxes for All Your Home Repair Needs

By That's, February 24, 2020

0 0

There comes a time when the Ikea wrench just doesn’t cut it anymore. If you’re looking for high-quality tools, we have just the answer for you.

1. Stanley MC-045 45-Piece Drill & Driver Set

RMB250 | (Was RMB269, now RMB19 off)

Handy Toolboxes for All Your Home Repair Needs
Image via thMart

When you just need to do some drillin’, this set is the piece de resistánce of any toolbox. thMart has got all your drilling needs in one place with this 45-piece drill and driver set.

Handy Toolboxes for All Your Home Repair Needs

Toolbox
Images via thMart

2. Stanley MC-008 8-Piece Toolbox Set

RMB155 | (Was RMB162, now RMB7 off)

Toolbox
Image via thMart

This tool set is for the dabbler in fixing things. Don’t let this opportunity for excellent wire cutters — not to mention screw drivers — pass you by! Get your set on thMart today for only RMB155.

Toolbox
Image via thMart

thMart WeChat Mini Program

thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!

Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.

thMart Mini Program

For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.

Top image via Unsplash

thMart editor's pick Online Shopping E-commerce deals Delivery tools

more news

Tap that App: Hema – the Future of Food Shopping in China

Tap that App: Hema – the Future of Food Shopping in China

Delivery times are as low as 30 minutes, as long as you live close to a store.

Share with a Friend and Save Big on thMart!

Share with a Friend and Save Big on thMart!

You and your friends can save big with these cool new deals!

Treat Yourself with These 5 Excellent Women's Day Shopping Deals

Treat Yourself with These 5 Excellent Women's Day Shopping Deals

Available right now on thMart.

Get ¥38 Off Your thMart Order This Women's Day!

Snag your coupon today.

Win a Lucky Bag from thMart This CNY!

Your Spring Festival surprise gift awaits...

5 Kickass Online Shopping Deals Available Right Now

Excellent deals on this week's hottest items!

5 Awesome Shopping Deals You Can't Miss This Week

Excellent deals on the season's hottest items!

Save ¥30 on These Items With thMart's Thanksgiving Coupons!

Don't miss these deals on some of the season's hottest items!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: New Outbreaks in Europe and Asia

20 Coronavirus Memes So You Can Laugh in the Face of Death

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

UPDATE: Canton Fair Preparation Unaffected by Coronavirus Outbreak

Here's How to Track the Latest Updates on China's Novel Coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Man Cooks 200 Free Meals Daily for Medical Staff in Wuhan

Man Cooks 200 Free Meals Daily for Medical Staff in Wuhan

7 Bilingual Books Kids Will Love

7 Bilingual Books Kids Will Love

Shanghai Confirms 3rd Coronavirus Death

Shanghai Confirms 3rd Coronavirus Death

It's Official... Shanghai Will Soon Be Home to 2nd Costco

It's Official... Shanghai Will Soon Be Home to 2nd Costco

Handy Toolboxes for All Your Home Repair Needs

Handy Toolboxes for All Your Home Repair Needs

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.