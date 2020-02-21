  1. home
  2. Articles

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

By That's, February 21, 2020

0 0

Learning Mandarin can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be boring! Help your kids perfect their Chinese skills with these entertaining picture books, on sale right now. Featuring full-color illustrations and simple words, these bilingual books are sure to be a story time reading hit.

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!
Image via thMart

1. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: The Eight Immortals Crossing the Sea

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

Image via thMart

2. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: All Birds Paying Homage to the Phoenix

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

Image via thMart

3. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: Chang’e Flying to the Moon

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

Image via thMart

4. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: Yu Leading the People in Curbing Floods

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

Image via thMart

5. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: Jingwei Trying to Fill Up the Sea

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

Image via thMart

6. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: Morin Khuur – Suho and the White Horse

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

Image via thMart

7. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: The Cowherd and the Weaver Maid – A Chinese Romance Story

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

Image via thMart

8. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: Nüwa Creating Human Beings

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

Image via thMart

9. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: Pangu Separating Heaven and Earth

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

Image via thMart

10. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: Shennong Discovering the Curative Virtues of Plants

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!
Image via thMart

Click here to see more books.

thMart WeChat Mini Program

thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!

Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.

thMart Mini Program

For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.

Top image via Pexels

thMart editor's pick Online Shopping E-commerce deals Delivery books Childrens Literature Mandarin Chinese language

more news

Tap that App: Hema – the Future of Food Shopping in China

Tap that App: Hema – the Future of Food Shopping in China

Delivery times are as low as 30 minutes, as long as you live close to a store.

Share with a Friend and Save Big on thMart!

Share with a Friend and Save Big on thMart!

You and your friends can save big with these cool new deals!

Treat Yourself with These 5 Excellent Women's Day Shopping Deals

Treat Yourself with These 5 Excellent Women's Day Shopping Deals

Available right now on thMart.

Get ¥38 Off Your thMart Order This Women's Day!

Snag your coupon today.

Win a Lucky Bag from thMart This CNY!

Your Spring Festival surprise gift awaits...

5 Kickass Online Shopping Deals Available Right Now

Excellent deals on this week's hottest items!

5 Awesome Shopping Deals You Can't Miss This Week

Excellent deals on the season's hottest items!

Save ¥30 on These Items With thMart's Thanksgiving Coupons!

Don't miss these deals on some of the season's hottest items!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll Surpasses 2,000

20 Coronavirus Memes So You Can Laugh in the Face of Death

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

Canton Fair Venue Suspends Activities Due to Coronavirus

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

7 Tips to Help Fight Those Frequent Flyer Blues

7 Tips to Help Fight Those Frequent Flyer Blues

5 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

5 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast for Hubei!

Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast for Hubei!

5 Takeaways from AmCham Survey on Coronavirus Impact in South China

5 Takeaways from AmCham Survey on Coronavirus Impact in South China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.