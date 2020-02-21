Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

Learning Mandarin can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be boring! Help your kids perfect their Chinese skills with these entertaining picture books, on sale right now. Featuring full-color illustrations and simple words, these bilingual books are sure to be a story time reading hit.
1. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: The Eight Immortals Crossing the Sea
2. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: All Birds Paying Homage to the Phoenix
3. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: Chang’e Flying to the Moon
4. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: Yu Leading the People in Curbing Floods
5. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: Jingwei Trying to Fill Up the Sea
6. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: Morin Khuur – Suho and the White Horse
7. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: The Cowherd and the Weaver Maid – A Chinese Romance Story
8. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: Nüwa Creating Human Beings
9. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: Pangu Separating Heaven and Earth
10. Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series: Shennong Discovering the Curative Virtues of Plants
Click here to see more books.
