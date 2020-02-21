Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast for Hubei!

Stuck inside and getting stir-crazy? Why not eat ice cream for breakfast?

In the 1960s, Florence Rappaport invented Ice Cream for Breakfast Day in Rochester, New York to entertain her kids who were stuck inside after a blizzard and feeling bored. Her kids never let her forget the made-up holiday and brought the tradition with them in their travels.

It took off, and has since spread around the world, including China, where Florence’s granddaughter Rebecca Kanthor and her husband Liu Jian host an annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day party to raise funds for charitable causes.

This year, they invite folks to have fun eating ice cream for breakfast at home while raising money for two worthy causes: supplies for medical workers in Hubei (through Grandall Fund) and The Library Project’s STEAM library project in rural Hubei. Participants can donate to either or both of the projects.

So eat ice cream for breakfast (and get creative with your toppings!), share your pics to icecreamforhubei@gmail.com and you’ll be entered to win prizes generously donated by Gracie’s Ice Cream and ShanghaiMamas.

Scan this QR code to donate to supplies for medical workers in Hubei:

Scan this QR code to donate to The Library Project’s STEAM library project in rural Hubei:

To learn more about Ice Cream for Breakfast Day click here.

[Cover image by Betty Richardson/That's]