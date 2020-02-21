  1. home
  2. Articles

Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast for Hubei!

By That's Shanghai, February 21, 2020

0 0

Stuck inside and getting stir-crazy? Why not eat ice cream for breakfast? 

In the 1960s, Florence Rappaport invented Ice Cream for Breakfast Day in Rochester, New York to entertain her kids who were stuck inside after a blizzard and feeling bored. Her kids never let her forget the made-up holiday and brought the tradition with them in their travels. 

It took off, and has since spread around the world, including China, where Florence’s granddaughter Rebecca Kanthor and her husband Liu Jian host an annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day party to raise funds for charitable causes.

This year, they invite folks to have fun eating ice cream for breakfast at home while raising money for two worthy causes: supplies for medical workers in Hubei (through Grandall Fund) and The Library Project’s STEAM library project in rural Hubei. Participants can donate to either or both of the projects.

So eat ice cream for breakfast (and get creative with your toppings!), share your pics to icecreamforhubei@gmail.com and you’ll be entered to win prizes generously donated by Gracie’s Ice Cream and ShanghaiMamas.

Scan this QR code to donate to supplies for medical workers in Hubei:

Medical-Supplies.jpg

Scan this QR code to donate to The Library Project’s STEAM library project in rural Hubei:

1786034697.jpg

To learn more about Ice Cream for Breakfast Day click here.

Ice-Cream-Breakfast.jpg

[Cover image by Betty Richardson/That's]

Wuhan Ice Cream charity Fundraiser

more news

Wuhan Residents Advised Not to Leave City as Coronavirus Claims 4th Victim

Wuhan Residents Advised Not to Leave City as Coronavirus Claims 4th Victim

The team noted that the outbreak is in its early stages.

Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Leads Cities to Cancel CNY Plans

Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Leads Cities to Cancel CNY Plans

With the Year of the Rat beginning tomorrow, cities around China have canceled large gatherings to avoid the spread of the virus.

US Citizens to be Evacuated from Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Crisis

US Citizens to be Evacuated from Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The US government has organized a charter flight on Sunday to evacuate American citizens and diplomats from Wuhan.

200 Abandoned Pets Rescued in Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

An animal protection organization based in Wuhan has played a key role in both rescuing and feeding over 200 animals in the city.

Wuhan Kids' Book Pulled Over Passage on Wild Animal Consumption

Wuhan University Press has drawn flak online for publishing a children’s book that states masked civet meat is edible.

Maglev Train to Cut Guangzhou-Wuhan Journey to 2 Hours

Dim sum in the morning, reganmian for lunch.

Evergrande's Cannavaro Breaks Club Rules to Beat Lowly Wuhan

Guangzhou eventually went on to win that game 3-2, with both Paulinho and Talisco contributing with goals.

Whoops! Porn Surprises Diners at Wuhan Hot Pot Restaurant

A Wuhan hot pot shop is in hot water after airing pornography on a TV screen in the restaurant earlier this month.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll Surpasses 2,000

20 Coronavirus Memes So You Can Laugh in the Face of Death

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

Canton Fair Venue Suspends Activities Due to Coronavirus

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

7 Tips to Help Fight Those Frequent Flyer Blues

7 Tips to Help Fight Those Frequent Flyer Blues

5 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

5 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast for Hubei!

Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast for Hubei!

5 Takeaways from AmCham Survey on Coronavirus Impact in South China

5 Takeaways from AmCham Survey on Coronavirus Impact in South China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.