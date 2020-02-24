  1. home
  2. Articles

Man Cooks 200 Free Meals Daily for Medical Staff in Wuhan

By Barnaby Lofton, February 24, 2020

0 0

There’s arguably no group in China working harder than the medical personnel in Wuhan as they continue treating patients infected by COVID-19, working around the clock to stop the spread of the disease. Apart from the risk of getting infected with the virus, doctors and nurses have been overwhelmed by the workload.

A restaurant owner in Wuhan has stepped up to the plate to make sure staff working on the frontlines are properly fed. Liu Xiaohu, a 36-year-old who operates a Suntata Pot Rice franchise in Hubei’s capital city, has been preparing 200 free takeout meals each day for medical workers combating the novel coronavirus, China Daily reports.

cooking-wuhan.jpeg
Image via China Daily

“When I saw on the internet that doctors and nurses who were fighting the virus ate instant noodles and bread for lunch in hospital, I really wanted them to have some fresh and nutritious food,” Liu said.

In late January, Liu joined a campaign started by Meituan that encourages local eateries to offer free meals for doctors and nurses as a show of support. Liu has been preparing steamed rice with cured meat and vegetables for a medical team from Shanghai who came to support Wuhan. With his employees still out of town, the Hubei native has been a one-man cooking machine, spending 15 hours working each day. His franchise’s headquarters, based in Changsha, provided Liu with the rice and meat for free and also offered him a salary, which he respectfully declined.

Unfortunately with the lockdown in Wuhan, Liu has been struggling to get more food delivered from headquarters due to logistical problems, but he is currently contacting other suppliers and plans to continue preparing meals until the epidemic is over.

“Life is short, and I don’t want to have nothing to be proud of in my entire lifetime. When I become old and think of this precious experience occasionally, it will be worth it,” he said, as cited by China Daily.

READ MORE: These Celebrities Have Donated to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Wuhan Coronavirus doctors Medical Food

more news

Shanghai Confirms 3rd Coronavirus Death

Shanghai Confirms 3rd Coronavirus Death

A 25-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus in Shanghai on Friday.

UPDATE: Canton Fair Preparation Unaffected by Coronavirus Outbreak

UPDATE: Canton Fair Preparation Unaffected by Coronavirus Outbreak

The Ministry of Commerce is expected to release specific dates for Canton Fair at a later date.

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: New Outbreaks in Europe and Asia

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: New Outbreaks in Europe and Asia

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus.

Check Out This Map of Nearby Coronavirus Cases on WeChat

You can access a map that shows confirmed cases of the virus near your home.

5 Takeaways from AmCham Survey on Coronavirus Impact in South China

A majority of the member companies believe that their revenue will be impacted as a result of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Shanghai Students Will Now Take Classes on TV Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Instead of attending school in person, students will watch classes which will be broadcast on 12 cable TV channels – one for each grade.

UPDATE: Stereolab Latest to Cancel China Tour After Coronavirus Outbreak

A number of high profile music tours have been canceled in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China.

Spring Festival Travel Drops by 50% Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Considered the largest human migration on the planet, the 40-day period was forecasted to see about three billion trips.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: New Outbreaks in Europe and Asia

20 Coronavirus Memes So You Can Laugh in the Face of Death

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

UPDATE: Canton Fair Preparation Unaffected by Coronavirus Outbreak

Here's How to Track the Latest Updates on China's Novel Coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Man Cooks 200 Free Meals Daily for Medical Staff in Wuhan

Man Cooks 200 Free Meals Daily for Medical Staff in Wuhan

7 Bilingual Books Kids Will Love

7 Bilingual Books Kids Will Love

Shanghai Confirms 3rd Coronavirus Death

Shanghai Confirms 3rd Coronavirus Death

It's Official... Shanghai Will Soon Be Home to 2nd Costco

It's Official... Shanghai Will Soon Be Home to 2nd Costco

Handy Toolboxes for All Your Home Repair Needs

Handy Toolboxes for All Your Home Repair Needs

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.