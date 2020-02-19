Shanghai Confirms 2nd Coronavirus Death

A 79-year-old woman died of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Shanghai on Wednesday morning, Shine reports. The victim is the second person to die of the coronavirus in Shanghai since the outbreak began.



According to authorities, the woman had a history of high blood pressure and cerebral infarction (which is caused by a blockage in the arteries that supply blood and oxygen to the brain).

Shanghai has now confirmed 333 cases of coronavirus in the city. Of the 333 patients in Shanghai, 128 are in stable condition, four are in serious condition and 13 are in critical condition. So far, 186 people have fully recovered and been discharged and two people have died.

Doctors in Shanghai are currently testing 123 patients who are suspected of having the coronavirus.

No new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Shanghai on Tuesday or Wednesday and nine more patients were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 2,009, with over 74,282 confirmed cases reported.

