Shanghai Schools to Remain Closed, Online Classes Start March 2

By That's Shanghai, February 18, 2020

In the latest coronavirus news, schools in Shanghai will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Instead of opening at the end of February – as the Shanghai Education Commission previously announced – classes will now be taught online starting in March, Shine reports. Education officials made the announcement on Tuesday. 

Lu Jing, the Director of the Shanghai Education Commission, said the decision to keep schools closed and hold classes online is a direct result of safety concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Lu, primary and secondary school students in Shanghai will start attending online classes starting Monday, March 2. It is unclear what steps kindergartens and universities will take. 

Earlier this month, the Shanghai Education Commission announced that all schools, from kindergartens to universities, would be closed at least until the end of February.  

The commission has yet to announce a date for Shanghai schools to reopen and allow students to attend class in person.  

[Cover image via Pexels]

coronavirus schools education online classes students

