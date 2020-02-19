  1. home
  2. Articles

People Are Being Tied up for Not Wearing Masks in China

By Larold Davidson, February 19, 2020

0 0

A video of a man in China’s Henan province being tied to a pillar for not wearing a mask recently went viral on Chinese social media. The humiliating act took place in Mengke town just outside Puyang on February 13.

The video shows a worker in a hazmat suit berating the man while another worker ties him to the pillar from his abdomen to his knees. “Do you want to live?” the health worker is heard yelling in the video, adding, “Even if you don’t want to live, other folks want to.”

On Monday, Mengke town’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention responded to the viral clip, saying that the method the worker used was inappropriate and the behavior was excessive, according to a video post by Phoenix News. The center stated that the resident did not wear a mask, and passed through the inspection area multiple times without listening to instructions. 

Watch the interaction in the video below (VPN off):

It’s apparent in the clip that the worker was fed up and lost it on the ‘maskless’ individual. Local authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.

Another recent video taken in Xianning, Hubei shows a guy without a mask getting tied to a tree, and his mouth covered by a bra. (That’s one DIY mask option...)

tree-bra-mask.JPG
Screengrab via Weibo

It appears that tensions remain high in some parts of China as the country combats the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), with more than 70,000 total confirmed cases. Our advice: wear a mask – if you can buy one.

[Cover image: screengrab via Weibo]

Coronavirus Disease Control and Prevention Hubei Henan Province

more news

Shanghai Confirms 2nd Coronavirus Death

Shanghai Confirms 2nd Coronavirus Death

The latest victim of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) was a 79-year-old woman.

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: No New Confirmed Cases in Guangzhou

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: No New Confirmed Cases in Guangzhou

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

17 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in China

17 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in China

Three of the cases are reported in critically ill while the rest are in a stable condition.

Coronavirus Cases Spread to Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen

Two cases have been reported in Beijing and Shenzhen, and one in Shanghai.

Your Ultimate Guide to Avoiding the New Coronavirus in China

We took to the good ol’ World Wide Web to see what precautions experts are recommending to avoid catching the disease.

New Coronavirus Spreads to Over 130 in China, Death Toll Rises

The latest notice by the Wuhan Health Commission says that among the patients, 66 are male and 70 are female, ranging from 25 to 89 years old.

Wuhan Residents Advised Not to Leave City as Coronavirus Claims 4th Victim

The team noted that the outbreak is in its early stages.

Guangzhou Metro is Screening Commuters for Coronavirus

The new local measures are being taken to prevent and control the coronavirus outbreak that has sickened 291 people.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: No New Confirmed Cases in Guangzhou

20 Coronavirus Memes So You Can Laugh in the Face of Death

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

Canton Fair Venue Suspends Activities Due to Coronavirus

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai Confirms 2nd Coronavirus Death

Shanghai Confirms 2nd Coronavirus Death

Shanghai Schools to Remain Closed, Online Classes Start March 2

Shanghai Schools to Remain Closed, Online Classes Start March 2

10 Books to Help Your Kids Master Chinese

10 Books to Help Your Kids Master Chinese

People Are Being Tied up for Not Wearing Masks in China

People Are Being Tied up for Not Wearing Masks in China

Chinese Urban Dictionary: Yunv Wugua

Chinese Urban Dictionary: Yunv Wugua

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.