Quarantine Cooking: Cocktail Edition with Logan R. Brouse

This is part of our Quarantine Cooking Recipe Series.

Logan R. Brouse, proprietor and mixologist of Logan’s Punch and Tacolicious, has run bars and clubs in Shanghai for over ten years. In between hangovers, he puts pen to paper in his column for That’s to record his pontifications on the drink industry.



When I saw that my colleagues at That's were putting together a recipe series, it got me thinking about all my friends bored out of their minds at home. With many of your favorite bars currently closed, what's a regular drinker to do? Luckily for you, Uncle Logan has some cocktail recipes to perk up your evenings.

1. Logan's Mulled Wine





Image via Pixabay



Thanks to the state of the art research team provided by That’s Shanghai, I was able to do an extensive (quick bing.com) search on the roots of this intoxicating concoction. The Germans have gluhwein, the Russians have glintvein, Bulgarians have greyano vino and Italians have vin brule. In the American South, there’s wassail, and even little Greta Thunberg gets to drink a carbon-neutral glogg – a Swedish variation. There’s more, but readers, you get the drift.

These days, you can find a bunch of different variations of this well-documented drink – mostly involving heated red wine, citrus, spices and a dab of sugar. While you can easily find Ancient Greek recipes online, ingredients like mastic (tree resin) might be hard to find. I’ll leave you with a modern variation.

Click here for the full article and recipe.

2. Hot Toddy for Your Body





Image via Pexels



There is some speculation that the Hot Toddy (as we know it) originated in an Edinburgh pub called Tod’s Well a few hundred years ago. This cocktail reached the States where it was sold in punch form by early colonists to beat the British, who initially created the drink in a full circle of a boozy ouroboros. Now, let’s look at a simple recipe perfect for school, home and work.

Click here for the full article and recipe.



3. Bee's Knees



Image by Cristina Ng/That's

When I make a Bee’s Knees, I like to get fancy with it. And so the recipe I’ve been trying to perfect is a little out of the ordinary but tastes really good. Instead of regular honey, we make a honey syrup infused with thyme and rosemary to amp up the flavors and botanicals of gin. For the base, I tend to prefer a dry London gin, but we’ve been mucking about with Peddler’s Gin, which is a local bathtub brew that really plays well with the honey infusion. From there, add fresh lemon juice and shake it like a polaroid picture.



Click here for the full article and recipe.

4. Classic Cosmopolitan



Image by Betty Richardson/That's



It doesn’t matter who invented this drink, what matters is that it made martinis and mixology cool again. It brought an end to shitty blue club drinks and flew the flag for fresh ingredients that lit a spark in the cocktail community and birthed the modern movement of focused bartenders and astute consumers who pushed for creativity and innovation.

For that, we owe the cosmopolitan some gratitude, which you can repay by saying no to poorly-made red and syrupy sweet monstrosities. It’s time to make Cosmos great again.

Click here for the full article and recipe.

5. Loco Logan's Paloma



Image via negativespace.co



Here comes the mayhem – in Mexico, margaritas aren’t a big deal. Tequila is served with orange and cinnamon or naked (and you can touch the strippers). So, what do they drink for their tequila cocktails if it’s not a nice limey marg?

Palomas – meaning the white bird – are an amazing mix of blanco tequila, grapefruit soda, lime juice and a little thing called love. Try it out yourself with my handy recipe.

Click here for the full article and recipe.

This is part of our Quarantine Cooking recipe series – click here for more recipes.



See more of Logan's columns here.

Cover image by Cristina Ng/That's, Pixabay, Pexels and Betty Richardson/That's