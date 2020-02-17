  1. home
4 Easy & Instant Meal Ideas

By That's, February 17, 2020

So you’re stuck at home for a self-quarantine but don’t have much time to prepare lunch because you’re working remotely. Never fear, because we’ve got you covered with a few ingredients for instant meals...

1. Faliso Spaghetti (Set of 3)

RMB42 | (Was RMB45, now RMB3 off)

Image via thMart

No time to cook a lavish meal? Never fear, because pasta is always a good idea! Imported from Italy, these noodles are super easy prepare — just boil the pasta and then add your toppings of choice. You can order a set of three packs for just RMB42 right now on thMart. Order your choice of spaghetti or fusili pasta.

Image via thMart

2. Ewen Spaghetti (Set of 3)

RMB32 | (Was RMB35, now RMB3 off)

Image via thMart

When you’re short on cooking time, pasta is always a perfect weekday meal.These noodles are made with quality wheat flour from Italy, so you know you’re getting the authentic stuff. Order a triple pack of easy-to-prepare spaghetti noodles for just RMB32 on thMart right now.

Image via thMart

3. Heinz Tomato Chili Sauce (1, 2 or 4 Bottles)

RMB22-70 | (Was RMB25-80, now up to RMB10 off)

Image via thMart

This hot and spicy tomato ketchup is a great way to add that extra kick to your burgers, fries, sandwiches and more. Use it as a classic dipping sauce, or mix it in with your stir-fry for added flavor. Order up to four bottles of this spicy sauce for up to RMB10 off on thMart right now.

Image via thMart

4. Instant Mashed Potatoes (Set of 4 or 8)

RMB40-73 | (Was RMB46-78, now up to RMB5 off)

Image via thMart

Craving comfort food? These instant mashed potatoes will satisfy your cravings in no time! Smooth and creamy, these Russian-imported mashed potatoes are perfect as a side dish or on their own. Choose from a variety of flavors, including white mushroom, chives, bacon, beef and chicken. You can also order a mixed pack.

Images via thMart

thMart WeChat Mini Program

thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!

Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.

thMart Mini Program

For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.

Top image via Pexels

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

