4 Easy & Instant Meal Ideas

So you’re stuck at home for a self-quarantine but don’t have much time to prepare lunch because you’re working remotely. Never fear, because we’ve got you covered with a few ingredients for instant meals...

No time to cook a lavish meal? Never fear, because pasta is always a good idea! Imported from Italy, these noodles are super easy prepare — just boil the pasta and then add your toppings of choice. You can order a set of three packs for just RMB42 right now on thMart. Order your choice of spaghetti or fusili pasta.





When you’re short on cooking time, pasta is always a perfect weekday meal.These noodles are made with quality wheat flour from Italy, so you know you’re getting the authentic stuff. Order a triple pack of easy-to-prepare spaghetti noodles for just RMB32 on thMart right now.



This hot and spicy tomato ketchup is a great way to add that extra kick to your burgers, fries, sandwiches and more. Use it as a classic dipping sauce, or mix it in with your stir-fry for added flavor. Order up to four bottles of this spicy sauce for up to RMB10 off on thMart right now.



Craving comfort food? These instant mashed potatoes will satisfy your cravings in no time! Smooth and creamy, these Russian-imported mashed potatoes are perfect as a side dish or on their own. Choose from a variety of flavors, including white mushroom, chives, bacon, beef and chicken. You can also order a mixed pack.



