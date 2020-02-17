  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai Fashion Week Postponed Due to Coronavirus

By That's Shanghai, February 17, 2020

0 0

Sorry, fashionistas. Shanghai Fashion Week is just the latest event to be postponed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), The Hollywood Reporter reports. The annual event was scheduled to be held from March 26 to April 2. However, organizers announced the postponement of the event on Monday. A new date has yet to be determined and it remains unclear if Shanghai's most prestigious fashion event will even be rescheduled.  

READ MORE: Coronavirus Live Updates

The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 1,772, with over 70,638 confirmed cases reported. Shanghai has confirmed 331 cases and one death. 

"We hope that everyone will stay vigilant and pay attention to the government’s advice,” said Lv Xiaolei, Shanghai Fashion Week’s Vice Secretary General. “The organization will focus on keeping up trade, communicating with all parties and find a solution to the situation.”

READ MORE: F1 Postpones Chinese Grand Prix Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Shanghai Fashion Week has been held in the city for the past 15 years. This year, New York Fashion Week was held from February 6-13 and London Fashion Week will wrap up on Tuesday February 18. Milan Fashion Week will take place from February 18-24 and Paris Fashion Week will be held from February 24 to March 3.

It is highly likely that China Fashion Week – which is scheduled to kick off on March 25 – will also be postponed. 

[Image via JMGS/Jellymon/Flickr]

shanghai fashion week coronavirus

more news

17 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in China

17 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in China

Three of the cases are reported in critically ill while the rest are in a stable condition.

Coronavirus Cases Spread to Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen

Coronavirus Cases Spread to Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen

Two cases have been reported in Beijing and Shenzhen, and one in Shanghai.

Your Ultimate Guide to Avoiding the New Coronavirus in China

Your Ultimate Guide to Avoiding the New Coronavirus in China

We took to the good ol’ World Wide Web to see what precautions experts are recommending to avoid catching the disease.

New Coronavirus Spreads to Over 130 in China, Death Toll Rises

The latest notice by the Wuhan Health Commission says that among the patients, 66 are male and 70 are female, ranging from 25 to 89 years old.

Wuhan Residents Advised Not to Leave City as Coronavirus Claims 4th Victim

The team noted that the outbreak is in its early stages.

Guangzhou Metro is Screening Commuters for Coronavirus

The new local measures are being taken to prevent and control the coronavirus outbreak that has sickened 291 people.

20 Coronavirus Memes So You Can Laugh in the Face of Death

They say laughter is the best medicine...

Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Leads Cities to Cancel CNY Plans

With the Year of the Rat beginning tomorrow, cities around China have canceled large gatherings to avoid the spread of the virus.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: China's 'Two Sessions' Expected to Be Postponed

20 Coronavirus Memes So You Can Laugh in the Face of Death

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

Canton Fair Venue Suspends Activities Due to Coronavirus

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Quarantine Cooking: Cocktail Edition with Logan R. Brouse

Quarantine Cooking: Cocktail Edition with Logan R. Brouse

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: China's 'Two Sessions' Expected to Be Postponed

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: China's 'Two Sessions' Expected to Be Postponed

Shanghai Fashion Week Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Shanghai Fashion Week Postponed Due to Coronavirus

4 Picture Books to Help Your Kids Understand Chinese Culture

4 Picture Books to Help Your Kids Understand Chinese Culture

Wu Yue's Work Captures a Brothel-Turned-Nursing Home in Dongguan

Wu Yue's Work Captures a Brothel-Turned-Nursing Home in Dongguan

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.