Shanghai Fashion Week Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Sorry, fashionistas. Shanghai Fashion Week is just the latest event to be postponed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), The Hollywood Reporter reports. The annual event was scheduled to be held from March 26 to April 2. However, organizers announced the postponement of the event on Monday. A new date has yet to be determined and it remains unclear if Shanghai's most prestigious fashion event will even be rescheduled.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Live Updates

The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 1,772, with over 70,638 confirmed cases reported. Shanghai has confirmed 331 cases and one death.

"We hope that everyone will stay vigilant and pay attention to the government’s advice,” said Lv Xiaolei, Shanghai Fashion Week’s Vice Secretary General. “The organization will focus on keeping up trade, communicating with all parties and find a solution to the situation.”



READ MORE: F1 Postpones Chinese Grand Prix Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Shanghai Fashion Week has been held in the city for the past 15 years. This year, New York Fashion Week was held from February 6-13 and London Fashion Week will wrap up on Tuesday February 18. Milan Fashion Week will take place from February 18-24 and Paris Fashion Week will be held from February 24 to March 3.

It is highly likely that China Fashion Week – which is scheduled to kick off on March 25 – will also be postponed.



[Image via JMGS/Jellymon/Flickr]