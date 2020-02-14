4 Online Music Shows to Jam Out With On Valentine's Day

The arrival of the novel coronavirus has caused the shutdown of cultural venues all over the country. The music industry has responded with characteristic energy, taking live shows from physical venues to the internet with livestreams taking over on sites like Bilibili and Douyin over the past few weeks.

While the likes of Taxx in Shanghai and One Third in Beijing and Hangzhou have reported huge numbers of viewers and monetary tips on their livestreams, local venues, promoters, labels and musicians like ALL, Shanghai Community Radio, Ruby Eye Records and more have been putting together consistent streams.

Here we highlight a few you should tune into this weekend:

Feb 14: Merrie Records

Starting at 8.20pm over on Bilibili, Merrie Records bring together Chinese Football's Chen Bo, Guangzhou band Hoo!, Shii, Zeming Xu and more over the course of almost two and a half hours.



Feb 14, 8.20pm. Click here to tune into the livestream.

Feb 14: Vox Records

Vox team up with some of Changsha's best known electronic labels to bring listeners a blissful evening of everything from bass, grime and trap to disco. Grab your best girl or fella and recline in your sofa or dance along to Vox's Xiami stream.



Feb 14, 8.30pm. Click here to tune into the livestream.

Feb 14: SHFT

Shanghai-based promoters SHFT bring together a trio of DJ sets from Louie Louie, Rux and Luce for a special Valentine's Day set. Based out of their BudX The Fixx Barbershop, their online shows thus far have been full of energy and entertainment.



Feb 14, 7pm. Search 'SHFT' on Wangyi Cloud for livestream.

Feb 14: School Bar



Integral Beijing punk bar School has gathered a stellar lineup including punk bands like Hangnail, Under Dog and Uncle Bad for an evening of dirty, messy fun.

Feb 14, 8pm. Click here to tune into the livestream.

[Cover image via SHFT]