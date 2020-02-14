  1. home
4 Online Music Shows to Jam Out With On Valentine's Day

By Bryan Grogan, February 14, 2020

The arrival of the novel coronavirus has caused the shutdown of cultural venues all over the country. The music industry has responded with characteristic energy, taking live shows from physical venues to the internet with livestreams taking over on sites like Bilibili and Douyin over the past few weeks. 

While the likes of Taxx in Shanghai and One Third in Beijing and Hangzhou have reported huge numbers of viewers and monetary tips on their livestreams, local venues, promoters, labels and musicians like ALL, Shanghai Community Radio, Ruby Eye Records and more have been putting together consistent streams. 

Here we highlight a few you should tune into this weekend:

Feb 14: Merrie Records

Starting at 8.20pm over on Bilibili, Merrie Records bring together Chinese Football's Chen Bo, Guangzhou band Hoo!, Shii, Zeming Xu and more over the course of almost two and a half hours. 

Feb 14, 8.20pm. Click here to tune into the livestream. 

Feb 14: Vox Records

Vox team up with some of Changsha's best known electronic labels to bring listeners a blissful evening of everything from bass, grime and trap to disco. Grab your best girl or fella and recline in your sofa or dance along to Vox's Xiami stream. 

Feb 14, 8.30pm. Click here to tune into the livestream. 

Feb 14: SHFT

Shanghai-based promoters SHFT bring together a trio of DJ sets from Louie Louie, Rux and Luce for a special Valentine's Day set. Based out of their BudX The Fixx Barbershop, their online shows thus far have been full of energy and entertainment. 

Feb 14, 7pm. Search 'SHFT' on Wangyi Cloud for livestream. 

Feb 14: School Bar

Integral Beijing punk bar School has gathered a stellar lineup including punk bands like Hangnail, Under Dog and Uncle Bad for an evening of dirty, messy fun. 

Feb 14, 8pm. Click here to tune into the livestream. 

[Cover image via SHFT]

China's Brief Broomance Puts Coronavirus Boredom in Relief

The Chinese internet was swept up (pun intended) in a flurry of broom pictures yesterday.

Gavin Wong Talks Online Radio, Hong Kong Music and Driving Scenes Forward

We spoked to Hong Kong Community Radio founder Gavin Wong about the importance of online radio stations in China's music scene.

Art Basel Hong Kong Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

Art Basel Hong Kong and Art Central have been canceled as the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) continues.

Pixies, Craig David and More Cancel China Tours After Coronavirus Outbreak

A number of high profile music tours have been canceled in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China.

Super Bowl 2020 Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

The 2019 Super Bowl is happening tomorrow and we can’t wait!

Cloak Radio Founder Bl1nk Talks Chengdu Music and Radio Culture

Cloak radio founder Bl1nk has been witness to seismic change in the Chengdu underground.

Live Beijing Music Founder Will Griffith is Bidding Beijing Adieu

Will Griffith has been at the forefront of documenting the weird and wonderful underground music scenes in Beijing for the better part of the past decade.

China's Booming Electronic Scene Is Finding a Platform via Online Radio

China’s underground music scene is getting much love on the international scene.

