Try This Simple 9-Step Workout in the Comfort of Your Home

Nothing says attacking your New Year goals like home quarantine. With one of the number one resolutions of any new year being a focus on fitness, we understand how this curveball might have felt like a setback to kick starting 2020. But don’t let it.

Fitness routines are crucial now more than ever, not only for their physical benefits, but also for their mental benefits. As we experience additional stress due to events beyond our control, try to focus on establishing a routine, working up a sweat, eating nutritiously and staying positive.

The team at F45 Training Shanghai has put together a simple workout for you to practice at home. All you need is a yoga mat, towel and timer (we recommend intervaltimer.com) to get started. And get ready to soak up a sweat!

Home Workout

Workout: 9 Exercises, 3 Laps

Work Time: 45 seconds

Rest Time: 15 seconds

1. Mountain Climbers

Make sure your hands are directly underneath your shoulders and drive your knees into your chest. Keep your back flat and core engaged.

2. 10 Bicycle Crunches, 2 Jack Knives

While on your back, drive your opposite elbow toward your knee keeping your core engaged and your shoulders off the ground. For the jack knives, keep your feet raised and bring your hands toward your toes.

3. 5 Star Jumps, 2 Prisoner Squats

Five jumps with arms and legs outstretched to give a cardio boost, followed by two squats with your hands behind your head, fingers unlocked and elbows pointed outward. Squeeze your shoulder blades as you go into the squat. Make sure to sink the weight in your heels.

4. 10 Shoulder Taps, 2 Push Ups

Keeping your body in a plank position, feet out wide, tap your hand to your opposite shoulder. Following that, go down into two pushups (on your knees if you need to modify). Keep your core engaged and elbows at a 45 degree angle as you raise and lower your body.

5. Hip Thrusters

Lying flat on your back, raise and lower your hips squeezing your glutes at the top. Don’t let your bum touch the ground.





6. Forward to Reverse Lunges

Bring one leg forward into a lunge, leg bent at a 90 degree angle, then reverse that same leg into a backward lunge. At the halfway point, switch legs.

7. Hollow Rock

Keeping both your legs and arms off the ground in a ‘banana-like’ position, gently rock backwards and forwards while keeping your core engaged.





8. Burpees

Starting in a standing position, bring your full body to the ground placing your hands on the floor and shoot your feet backwards. From there bring your feet back toward your hands and stand upright. Repeat.

9. Squat Pulses

Squatting low with your feet underneath your shoulders try to remain in that position for the full duration, weight in the heels, pulsing the whole time through.





F45 Training 8 Week Challenge

For those looking to get into a clean eating routine, the F45 Training 8 Week Challenge will begin on February 17. Due to the current ever-changing nature of things, for those participating, online videos will be sent to all regular participants in the case of studio closures.

There will also be a special C25 ‘Return to Challenge’ package live until March 1 (membership dates adjusted due to possible studio closures) which includes the first and final body scans.

Additionally, challenge participants will also benefit from our partner perks, including the F45 Challenge REVO Meal Plan at a 15% discount.

What is the 8 Week Challenge?

The 8 Week Challenge places a focus on nutrition with our F45 Training style of HIIT and Resistance-based workouts. There is no set number of days you need to train to participate, as the focus of the challenge is on diet and eating habits along with a routine workout. To learn more, visit f45challenge.com. Please note, the global challenge started on Feb 3. F45 Training Shanghai will be adjusting our schedule to mimic the weeks which have passed in order to give our members the full experience.

What is F45 Training?

F45 Training Shanghai delivers circuit-based training sessions in a safe, friendly and motivating 'team training' environment. A mixture of high-intensity and resistance-based sessions, the ‘F’ stands for Functional Training – meaning our exercises revolve around everyday life – while the ‘45’ stands for the total class time. With over 30 different workout programs, and exercises changing daily, members will never complete the same workout twice. Currently, there are three locations in Shanghai (Xuhui, Jing’an and Xintiandi).







