Hubei Reports Almost 15,000 New Coronavirus Cases in 1 Day

Almost 15,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) were reported in Hubei province on Wednesday, February 12, after the procedure for identifying the illness was changed. Out of the 14,840 new cases confirmed, 13,332 were clinically diagnosed, i.e. diagnosed based on signs and symptoms rather than laboratory examination or medical imaging.

Additionally, 242 new deaths were reported in the province on the day, according to Financial Times, bringing the number of deaths in the province to 1,310.



According to Caixin, the number of confirmed cases in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus was first reported, rose by 13,426.

The move to include clinically diagnosed cases comes after local reports revealed that a large number of suspected cases were returning false negatives on nucleic acid tests, which have been used to identify the virus.

In related news, former mayor of Shanghai Ying Yong has replaced Jiang Chaoliang as party chief of Hubei province.



