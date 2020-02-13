  1. home
  2. Articles

Hubei Reports Almost 15,000 New Coronavirus Cases in 1 Day

By Bryan Grogan, February 13, 2020

0 0

Almost 15,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) were reported in Hubei province on Wednesday, February 12, after the procedure for identifying the illness was changed. Out of the 14,840 new cases confirmed, 13,332 were clinically diagnosed, i.e. diagnosed based on signs and symptoms rather than laboratory examination or medical imaging. 

Additionally, 242 new deaths were reported in the province on the day, according to Financial Times, bringing the number of deaths in the province to 1,310.

According to Caixin, the number of confirmed cases in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus was first reported, rose by 13,426. 

The move to include clinically diagnosed cases comes after local reports revealed that a large number of suspected cases were returning false negatives on nucleic acid tests, which have been used to identify the virus. 

In related news, former mayor of Shanghai Ying Yong has replaced Jiang Chaoliang as party chief of Hubei province. 

For regular updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, click here.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Coronavirus Wuhan

more news

F1 Postpones Chinese Grand Prix Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

F1 Postpones Chinese Grand Prix Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Organizers are trying to reschedule the event. However, it will likely be canceled.

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Almost 15,000 New Cases Reported in Hubei in 1 Day

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Almost 15,000 New Cases Reported in Hubei in 1 Day

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Wuhan Kids' Book Pulled Over Passage on Wild Animal Consumption

Wuhan Kids' Book Pulled Over Passage on Wild Animal Consumption

Wuhan University Press has drawn flak online for publishing a children’s book that states masked civet meat is edible.

China Hotlines to Call During Coronavirus Outbreak

Here are the hotlines for every Chinese province and autonomous region to call during this health epidemic.

Ultimate Guide to Home Deliveries During Coronavirus Outbreak

Stay safe indoors while still getting ahold of necessary goods.

Data Predicts New Coronavirus Cases Will Cease by this Date

Researchers have predicted that new cases of 2019-nCoV will end in two weeks.

5 Silly Coronavirus Rumors Not to Be Believed

As the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has spread across China like an out-of-control wildfire, so too have rumors and disinformation.

Coronavirus Complicates Commuting in Guangzhou

Authorities in Guangzhou are taking measures to reduce the risk of novel coronavirus transmission on the city’s public transit network.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Almost 15,000 New Cases Reported in Hubei in 1 Day

How to Order Delivery on China's Meituan Food App

This Week in History: The Great Shanghai Daft Punk Scam of 2009

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

Data Predicts New Coronavirus Cases Will Cease by this Date

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Almost 15,000 New Cases Reported in Hubei in 1 Day

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Almost 15,000 New Cases Reported in Hubei in 1 Day

WATCH: Heavy Hailstorm Hits South China

WATCH: Heavy Hailstorm Hits South China

F1 Postpones Chinese Grand Prix Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

F1 Postpones Chinese Grand Prix Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Hubei Reports Almost 15,000 New Coronavirus Cases in 1 Day

Hubei Reports Almost 15,000 New Coronavirus Cases in 1 Day

All Restaurants in Guangzhou Suspend Dine-In Service

All Restaurants in Guangzhou Suspend Dine-In Service

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.