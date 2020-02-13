4 Fabulous Sex Toys for Men & Women

Looking to maximize your pleasure in the bedroom? thMart has you covered with a range of sexy accessories to excite and awaken all your fantasies.
1. Shunga Erotic Massage Oil
RMB298
Image via thMart
Spice up your time together with this erotic massage oil. The sensual pleasure of touching and being touched quickly heats up with this luscious oil that glides over the skin like silk. Made with 100% certified organic ingredients and natural, cold-pressed oils, it’s non-greasy, which means you don’t have to worry about it clogging pores. You can choose from three scented varieties: Exotic Green Tea, Almond Sweetness and Maple Delight. There’s also a version that’s free of aromas and fragrances, if that’s more your thing.
2. Massage Candle
RMB298
Image via thMart
Get all fired up with this soy-based massage candle. Made with 100% natural oils, it can be used both as an ambiance candle and intimate massage oil. The candle can burn for up to 40 hours and produces a lukewarm oil at the touch, leaving your skin feeling soft and silky. The candles come in six different scents: Rose Petals, Vanilla Fetish, Exotic Fruits, Sparkling Strawberry Wine, Intoxicating Chocolate and Exotic Green Tea.
3. UPKO Rose Red Gag
RMB209
Image via thMart
The rose red gag is perfect for turning your evening into a sexy night of new experiences and delights. Get yours today for the excellent price of RMB209.
4. UPKO Play Kit Luxurious & Romantic Bondage Play Kit
RMB1,888
Image via thMart
This bondage starter kit is just what you need to spice up your relationship. If things in the bedroom have been seeming a bit lackluster recently, take the opportunity to try out something new with this kinky bondage kit. Each play kit comes with a chic whip, leash, handcuffs and red rose gag.
Click here to see more adult products.
thMart WeChat Mini Program
thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!
Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.
For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.
Top image via Pexels
0 User Comments