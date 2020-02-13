  1. home
  2. Articles

4 Fabulous Sex Toys for Men & Women

By That's, February 13, 2020

0 0

Looking to maximize your pleasure in the bedroom? thMart has you covered with a range of sexy accessories to excite and awaken all your fantasies.

1. Shunga Erotic Massage Oil

RMB298

Erotic Massage Oil
Image via thMart

Spice up your time together with this erotic massage oil. The sensual pleasure of touching and being touched quickly heats up with this luscious oil that glides over the skin like silk. Made with 100% certified organic ingredients and natural, cold-pressed oils, it’s non-greasy, which means you don’t have to worry about it clogging pores. You can choose from three scented varieties: Exotic Green Tea, Almond Sweetness and Maple Delight. There’s also a version that’s free of aromas and fragrances, if that’s more your thing.

2. Massage Candle

RMB298

1598865843.jpg
Image via thMart

Get all fired up with this soy-based massage candle. Made with 100% natural oils, it can be used both as an ambiance candle and intimate massage oil. The candle can burn for up to 40 hours and produces a lukewarm oil at the touch, leaving your skin feeling soft and silky. The candles come in six different scents: Rose Petals, Vanilla Fetish, Exotic Fruits, Sparkling Strawberry Wine, Intoxicating Chocolate and Exotic Green Tea.

3. UPKO Rose Red Gag

RMB209

Red Rose Gag
Image via thMart

The rose red gag is perfect for turning your evening into a sexy night of new experiences and delights. Get yours today for the excellent price of RMB209.

4. UPKO Play Kit Luxurious & Romantic Bondage Play Kit

RMB1,888

Sex Toy Kit
Image via thMart

This bondage starter kit is just what you need to spice up your relationship. If things in the bedroom have been seeming a bit lackluster recently, take the opportunity to try out something new with this kinky bondage kit. Each play kit comes with a chic whip, leash, handcuffs and red rose gag.

Click here to see more adult products.

thMart WeChat Mini Program

thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!

Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.

thMart Mini Program

For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.

Top image via Pexels

thMart editor's pick Online Shopping E-commerce deals Delivery adult products Sex Toys

more news

Tap that App: Hema – the Future of Food Shopping in China

Tap that App: Hema – the Future of Food Shopping in China

Delivery times are as low as 30 minutes, as long as you live close to a store.

Share with a Friend and Save Big on thMart!

Share with a Friend and Save Big on thMart!

You and your friends can save big with these cool new deals!

Treat Yourself with These 5 Excellent Women's Day Shopping Deals

Treat Yourself with These 5 Excellent Women's Day Shopping Deals

Available right now on thMart.

Get ¥38 Off Your thMart Order This Women's Day!

Snag your coupon today.

Win a Lucky Bag from thMart This CNY!

Your Spring Festival surprise gift awaits...

5 Kickass Online Shopping Deals Available Right Now

Excellent deals on this week's hottest items!

5 Awesome Shopping Deals You Can't Miss This Week

Excellent deals on the season's hottest items!

Save ¥30 on These Items With thMart's Thanksgiving Coupons!

Don't miss these deals on some of the season's hottest items!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Almost 15,000 New Cases Reported in Hubei in 1 Day

How to Order Delivery on China's Meituan Food App

This Week in History: The Great Shanghai Daft Punk Scam of 2009

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

Data Predicts New Coronavirus Cases Will Cease by this Date

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Almost 15,000 New Cases Reported in Hubei in 1 Day

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Almost 15,000 New Cases Reported in Hubei in 1 Day

WATCH: Heavy Hailstorm Hits South China

WATCH: Heavy Hailstorm Hits South China

F1 Postpones Chinese Grand Prix Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

F1 Postpones Chinese Grand Prix Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Hubei Reports Almost 15,000 New Coronavirus Cases in 1 Day

Hubei Reports Almost 15,000 New Coronavirus Cases in 1 Day

All Restaurants in Guangzhou Suspend Dine-In Service

All Restaurants in Guangzhou Suspend Dine-In Service

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.