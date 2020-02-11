  1. home
Traveling Soon? These Airlines Have Canceled China Flights

By That's, February 12, 2020

As coronavirus cases rise inside China and globally, several airlines have halted flights to the Chinese mainland, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Whether it be to control the spread of the virus or due to reduced demand, the main point is this: It’s going to be tough to catch flights for the next month or two. 

Planning your escape? Here’s a full list of the airlines that have made big changes recently, according to Business Insider and Bloomberg:

AirAsia

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China.

Air Astana

All flights temporarily suspended to and from China; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

Air Canada

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until end of February; does not include Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Air India

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

Air KBZ

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February.

Air Madagascar

All flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of February.

Air Mauritius

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

Air New Zealand

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of March.

Air Seoul

All flights temporarily suspended to and from China.

Air Tanzania

All flights temporarily suspended to and from China.

All Nippon Airways

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of March.

American Airlines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong until end of April.

Asiana Airlines

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China.

Austrian Airlines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of February.

British Airways

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

READ MORE: UK Government Release Coronavirus Q&A for Nationals in China

Cambodia Airways

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of February.

Cathay Pacific & Cathay Dragon

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.

Cebu Pacific Air

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March; flights to Hong Kong temporarily suspended until the end of February.

China Airlines

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of March.

Delta Air Lines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainlanda until the end of April.

Eastar Jet

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February; less flights available to Macau.

EgyptAir

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February.

El Al Israel Airlines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

Emirates

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland, except for Beijing; Hong Kong flights unaffected. 

Etihad

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland, except for Beijing; less flights available to Hong Kong. 

EVA Air

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of April; less flights available to Hong Kong/Macau until the end of March.

Finnair

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February; selected flights further suspended until the end of March.

Himalaya Airlines

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China.

Iberia

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of April.

IndiGo

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.

Japan Airlines

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.

Jeju Air

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China.

Jetstar

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

Kenya Airways

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

Korean Air

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.

Lion Air

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.

Lufthansa

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

Malindo Air

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February.

Myanmar Airways International

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February.

Neos

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of April.

Oman Air

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February.

Peach Aviation

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.

Philippine Airlines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of February.

Qantas

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

Qatar Airways

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

Royal Air Maroc

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.

Royal Brunei Airlines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February; less flights available to Hong Kong.

RwandAir

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.

Saudia

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.

Scandanavian Airlines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

SCAT Airlines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.

Scoot

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.

Singapore Airlines

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of February.

SkyUp Airlines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.

SriLankan Airlines

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.

Thai Airways

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.

Starlux Airlines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.

Thai Smile Air

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

Turkmenistan Airlines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.

Turkish Airlines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February.

SWISS

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

Ukraine International Airlines

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of February.

United Airlines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong until the end of March.

Ural Airlines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from China.

VietJet Air

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland; Hong Kong and Taiwan flights unaffected.

Vietnam Airlines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from China.

Virgin Atlantic

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

*For the most up-to-date information regarding your flight, make sure to call the airline directly as these suspensions are subject to change.

Found a way to reroute your trip? Before you land, check this list of countries that have imposed travel bans or mandatory quarantines for travelers from China, as reported by Fortune and Bloomberg:

Australia

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China in the past 14 days.

Hong Kong

Mandatory quarantine for every traveler entering from mainland China in the past 14 days; travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from Hubei in the past 14 days. Border crossings closed between mainland China and Hong Kong.

India

Mandatory quarantine for every traveler entering from mainland China. E-visa facility for Chinese nationals and foreigners traveling from China has been suspended, and existing visas have been terminated.

Indonesia

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China in the past 14 days. Visas on arrival temporarily suspended for Chinese citizens.

Israel

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from the Chinese mainland.

Japan 

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from Hubei in the past 14 days.

Mongolia

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China in the past 30 days.

New Zealand

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from the Chinese mainland in the past 14 days.

Philippines

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China. Mandatory quarantine for Filipino citizens returning from China; travel ban to China implemented.

Saudi Arabia

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China; travel ban to China implemented (includes both citizens and foreigners living in the country).

Singapore

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China in the past 14 days. Visas of Chinese citizens have also been temporarily suspended.

South Korea

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from Hubei in the past 14 days.

Taiwan

Travel ban on Chinese citizens traveling from China; travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China in the past 14 days.

US

Travel ban on foreign nationals traveling from China; mandatory quarantine for US citizens that have traveled from Hubei in the past 14 days.

Vietnam

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China in the past 14 days.

[Cover image via Pexels]

airlines travel ban quarantine Air Travel Coronavirus World News

