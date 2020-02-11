Traveling Soon? These Airlines Have Canceled China Flights

As coronavirus cases rise inside China and globally, several airlines have halted flights to the Chinese mainland, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Whether it be to control the spread of the virus or due to reduced demand, the main point is this: It’s going to be tough to catch flights for the next month or two.
Planning your escape? Here’s a full list of the airlines that have made big changes recently, according to Business Insider and Bloomberg:
AirAsia
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China.
Air Astana
All flights temporarily suspended to and from China; Hong Kong flights unaffected.
Air Canada
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until end of February; does not include Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Air India
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.
Air KBZ
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February.
Air Madagascar
All flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of February.
Air Mauritius
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.
Air New Zealand
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of March.
Air Seoul
All flights temporarily suspended to and from China.
Air Tanzania
All flights temporarily suspended to and from China.
All Nippon Airways
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of March.
American Airlines
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong until end of April.
Asiana Airlines
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China.
Austrian Airlines
All flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of February.
British Airways
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March; Hong Kong flights unaffected.
Cambodia Airways
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of February.
Cathay Pacific & Cathay Dragon
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.
Cebu Pacific Air
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March; flights to Hong Kong temporarily suspended until the end of February.
China Airlines
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of March.
Delta Air Lines
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainlanda until the end of April.
Eastar Jet
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February; less flights available to Macau.
EgyptAir
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February.
El Al Israel Airlines
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March; Hong Kong flights unaffected.
Emirates
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland, except for Beijing; Hong Kong flights unaffected.
Etihad
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland, except for Beijing; less flights available to Hong Kong.
EVA Air
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of April; less flights available to Hong Kong/Macau until the end of March.
Finnair
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February; selected flights further suspended until the end of March.
Himalaya Airlines
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China.
Iberia
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of April.
IndiGo
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.
Japan Airlines
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.
Jeju Air
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China.
Jetstar
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.
Kenya Airways
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March; Hong Kong flights unaffected.
Korean Air
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.
Lion Air
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.
Lufthansa
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February; Hong Kong flights unaffected.
Malindo Air
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February.
Myanmar Airways International
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February.
Neos
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of April.
Oman Air
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February.
Peach Aviation
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.
Philippine Airlines
All flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of February.
Qantas
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March; Hong Kong flights unaffected.
Qatar Airways
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland; Hong Kong flights unaffected.
Royal Air Maroc
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.
Royal Brunei Airlines
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February; less flights available to Hong Kong.
RwandAir
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.
Saudia
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.
Scandanavian Airlines
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland; Hong Kong flights unaffected.
SCAT Airlines
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.
Scoot
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.
Singapore Airlines
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of February.
SkyUp Airlines
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.
SriLankan Airlines
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.
Thai Airways
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.
Starlux Airlines
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.
Thai Smile Air
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February; Hong Kong flights unaffected.
Turkmenistan Airlines
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.
Turkish Airlines
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February.
SWISS
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February; Hong Kong flights unaffected.
Ukraine International Airlines
Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of February.
United Airlines
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong until the end of March.
Ural Airlines
All flights temporarily suspended to and from China.
VietJet Air
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland; Hong Kong and Taiwan flights unaffected.
Vietnam Airlines
All flights temporarily suspended to and from China.
Virgin Atlantic
All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland; Hong Kong flights unaffected.
*For the most up-to-date information regarding your flight, make sure to call the airline directly as these suspensions are subject to change.
Found a way to reroute your trip? Before you land, check this list of countries that have imposed travel bans or mandatory quarantines for travelers from China, as reported by Fortune and Bloomberg:
Australia
Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China in the past 14 days.
Hong Kong
Mandatory quarantine for every traveler entering from mainland China in the past 14 days; travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from Hubei in the past 14 days. Border crossings closed between mainland China and Hong Kong.
India
Mandatory quarantine for every traveler entering from mainland China. E-visa facility for Chinese nationals and foreigners traveling from China has been suspended, and existing visas have been terminated.
Indonesia
Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China in the past 14 days. Visas on arrival temporarily suspended for Chinese citizens.
Israel
Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from the Chinese mainland.
Japan
Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from Hubei in the past 14 days.
Mongolia
Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China in the past 30 days.
New Zealand
Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from the Chinese mainland in the past 14 days.
Philippines
Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China. Mandatory quarantine for Filipino citizens returning from China; travel ban to China implemented.
Saudi Arabia
Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China; travel ban to China implemented (includes both citizens and foreigners living in the country).
Singapore
Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China in the past 14 days. Visas of Chinese citizens have also been temporarily suspended.
South Korea
Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from Hubei in the past 14 days.
Taiwan
Travel ban on Chinese citizens traveling from China; travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China in the past 14 days.
US
Travel ban on foreign nationals traveling from China; mandatory quarantine for US citizens that have traveled from Hubei in the past 14 days.
Vietnam
Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China in the past 14 days.
