Traveling Soon? These Airlines Have Canceled China Flights

As coronavirus cases rise inside China and globally, several airlines have halted flights to the Chinese mainland, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Whether it be to control the spread of the virus or due to reduced demand, the main point is this: It’s going to be tough to catch flights for the next month or two.

Planning your escape? Here’s a full list of the airlines that have made big changes recently, according to Business Insider and Bloomberg:

AirAsia

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China.



Air Astana

All flights temporarily suspended to and from China; Hong Kong flights unaffected.



Air Canada

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until end of February; does not include Hong Kong and Taiwan.



Air India



Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

Air KBZ

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February.



Air Madagascar



All flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of February.



Air Mauritius



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.



Air New Zealand

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of March.



Air Seoul



All flights temporarily suspended to and from China.

Air Tanzania



All flights temporarily suspended to and from China.

All Nippon Airways



Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of March.

American Airlines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong until end of April.



Asiana Airlines



Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China.



Austrian Airlines



All flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of February.



British Airways



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

Cambodia Airways



Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of February.

Cathay Pacific & Cathay Dragon

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.

Cebu Pacific Air



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March; flights to Hong Kong temporarily suspended until the end of February.

China Airlines



Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of March.

Delta Air Lines



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainlanda until the end of April.

Eastar Jet



Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February; less flights available to Macau.

EgyptAir

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February.

El Al Israel Airlines



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

Emirates



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland, except for Beijing; Hong Kong flights unaffected.



Etihad



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland, except for Beijing; less flights available to Hong Kong.

EVA Air



Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of April; less flights available to Hong Kong/Macau until the end of March.

Finnair



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February; selected flights further suspended until the end of March.

Himalaya Airlines



Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China.



Iberia



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of April.



IndiGo



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.



Japan Airlines



Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.



Jeju Air

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China.



Jetstar



Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

Kenya Airways



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.



KLM Royal Dutch Airlines



Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

Korean Air



Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.



Lion Air



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.



Lufthansa

Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

Malindo Air



Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February.



Myanmar Airways International



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February.

Neos

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of April.



Oman Air



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February.

Peach Aviation



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.



Philippine Airlines



All flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of February.

Qantas

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March; Hong Kong flights unaffected.



Qatar Airways

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

Royal Air Maroc



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.

Royal Brunei Airlines



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February; less flights available to Hong Kong.

RwandAir

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.



Saudia



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.

Scandanavian Airlines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

SCAT Airlines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.



Scoot

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.

Singapore Airlines



Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of February.

SkyUp Airlines



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.

SriLankan Airlines



Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.

Thai Airways



Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of March.

Starlux Airlines



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.

Thai Smile Air

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

Turkmenistan Airlines



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland.

Turkish Airlines



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February.

SWISS



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland until the end of February; Hong Kong flights unaffected.

Ukraine International Airlines



Selected flights temporarily suspended to and from China until the end of February.

United Airlines



All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong until the end of March.



Ural Airlines

All flights temporarily suspended to and from China.

VietJet Air

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland; Hong Kong and Taiwan flights unaffected.

Vietnam Airlines



All flights temporarily suspended to and from China.

Virgin Atlantic

All flights temporarily suspended to and from the Chinese mainland; Hong Kong flights unaffected.



*For the most up-to-date information regarding your flight, make sure to call the airline directly as these suspensions are subject to change.



Found a way to reroute your trip? Before you land, check this list of countries that have imposed travel bans or mandatory quarantines for travelers from China, as reported by Fortune and Bloomberg:

Australia

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China in the past 14 days.



Hong Kong



Mandatory quarantine for every traveler entering from mainland China in the past 14 days; travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from Hubei in the past 14 days. Border crossings closed between mainland China and Hong Kong.



India

Mandatory quarantine for every traveler entering from mainland China. E-visa facility for Chinese nationals and foreigners traveling from China has been suspended, and existing visas have been terminated.

Indonesia

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China in the past 14 days. Visas on arrival temporarily suspended for Chinese citizens.

Israel

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from the Chinese mainland.

Japan



Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from Hubei in the past 14 days.



Mongolia

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China in the past 30 days.



New Zealand

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from the Chinese mainland in the past 14 days.

Philippines

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China. Mandatory quarantine for Filipino citizens returning from China; travel ban to China implemented.



Saudi Arabia



Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China; travel ban to China implemented (includes both citizens and foreigners living in the country).

Singapore



Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China in the past 14 days. Visas of Chinese citizens have also been temporarily suspended.

South Korea

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from Hubei in the past 14 days.

Taiwan



Travel ban on Chinese citizens traveling from China; travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China in the past 14 days.

US

Travel ban on foreign nationals traveling from China; mandatory quarantine for US citizens that have traveled from Hubei in the past 14 days.

Vietnam

Travel ban on foreign nationals that have traveled from China in the past 14 days.

[Cover image via Pexels]

