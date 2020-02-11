  1. home
  2. Articles

Data Predicts New Coronavirus Cases Will Cease by this Date

By Barnaby Lofton, February 11, 2020

0 0

Scientists at the Department of Health and Environmental Sciences at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and Southern University of Science and Technology have created a data model that predicts there will be “virtually no new confirmed [novel coronavirus] cases by February 23.” Dr. Yi Zou and an ad hoc team have used publicly available data and data models to come to this hypothesis.

While this estimate may seem overly optimistic, with February 23 only two weeks away, Dr. Yi Zou has also warned that “we must keep in mind that factors could change the trend or that the data on current cases could be underreported, which would change the prediction, however, the current model as of February 10 shows hope for the near future.” 

Screen-Shot-2020-02-11-at-11.37.39-AM.png
Image via nCoV2020

The model used is a logistic equation based on standard mathematics, and according to the data collected by researchers, “the virus disease pattern shows a classic sigmoid function curve” and “we appear to be at the top curve of the ‘S,’ where the top curve indicates the maximum number of cases,” said Dr. Yi Zou.

Three researchers from Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and one from Southern University of Science and Technology set up ncov2020.org to provide scientists, journalists and other researchers open access to data from across China on the novel coronavirus outbreak. The website is also available in English, and provides up-to-date information captured every 30 minutes.

For regular updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, click here.

READ MORE: US Drug Approved for Clinical Tests to Treat Coronavirus

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Coronavirus science Suzhou

more news

5 Silly Coronavirus Rumors Not to Be Believed

5 Silly Coronavirus Rumors Not to Be Believed

As the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has spread across China like an out-of-control wildfire, so too have rumors and disinformation.

Coronavirus Complicates Commuting in Guangzhou

Coronavirus Complicates Commuting in Guangzhou

Authorities in Guangzhou are taking measures to reduce the risk of novel coronavirus transmission on the city’s public transit network.

12 China F&B Insiders Assess the Coronavirus Crisis Impact

12 China F&B Insiders Assess the Coronavirus Crisis Impact

How are bars, cafes and restaurants in China holding up amid the coronavirus outbreak?

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Daily Casualties Exceed 100 for First Time

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

INFOGRAPHIC: How Effective Are Face Masks Against Coronavirus?

We speak with a Guangzhou-based doctor and breakdown different types of face masks.

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Cong Huanhuan hails from Harbin and has been working in the F&B industry for 15 years, the past eight of which she has spent in Shenzhen.

Beijing F&B Could Take 6 Months to Recover from Coronavirus: Ignace Lecleir

Ignace Lecleir runs the TRB Hospitality Group, which consists of four restaurants: TRB Hutong, TRB Forbidden City, Hulu by TRB and Merci French Food TRB.

Shanghai F&B Scene in 'Hibernation' Due to Coronavirus: Logan R. Brouse

Brouse shares his thoughts on the impact the novel coronavirus is having on the Shanghai F&B scene.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Daily Casualties Exceed 100 for First Time

How to Order Delivery on China's Meituan Food App

This Week in History: The Great Shanghai Daft Punk Scam of 2009

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

Canton Fair Venue Suspends Activities Due to Coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

5 Fast Facts About Taiwan Actor Eddie Peng Yu-yen

5 Fast Facts About Taiwan Actor Eddie Peng Yu-yen

Get Groceries Delivered to Your Doorstep with JD’s Daojia App

Get Groceries Delivered to Your Doorstep with JD’s Daojia App

5 Silly Coronavirus Rumors Not to Be Believed

5 Silly Coronavirus Rumors Not to Be Believed

Data Predicts New Coronavirus Cases Will Cease by this Date

Data Predicts New Coronavirus Cases Will Cease by this Date

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Daily Casualties Exceed 100 for First Time

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Daily Casualties Exceed 100 for First Time

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.