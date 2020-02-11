Get Groceries Delivered to Your Doorstep with JD’s Daojia App

Much like Alibaba’s Hema app, Dada-JD Daojia (京东到家) is a grocery delivery platform operated by rival e-commerce firm JD.com that allows users to order a myriad of goods from local supermarkets, with delivery times within an hour.

Although lacking physical shops, Dada-JD Daojia has teamed up with grocery store chain giants such as Walmart, Sam’s Club and Aeon, among various other shops, to provide users with just about any good imaginable. Think of it as the grocery equivalent to popular food delivery app Meituan.

Below, check out our step-by-step guide on how to use Dada-JD Daojia.

1. Download the App

Search for ‘京东到家’ (Jingdong daojia) on your phone’s app store and hit the download icon. On the app’s homepage, you’ll find the profile tab in the bottom right corner – login with your JD account, WeChat information or mobile phone number.

2. Add an Address

Tap on the location icon on the profile page to add an address; input your details as shown below. Note that the address must be written in Chinese.







3. Time to Shop for Groceries

Now that you’ve signed in and added an address, it’s time to shop. On the app’s homepage, click on one of the main categories to browse Dada-JD Daojia’s list of available vendors. The categories include supermarkets, flower shops, pharmacies, bakeries and more. You can also search a keyword in Chinese in the search bar at the top of the page for direct results on the item that you’re looking for.

Just like with food delivery, click the ‘plus’ icon next to any item to add it to your cart.

4. Checkout

Once you’re ready to check out, tap the green area at the bottom right corner of the page. Select a timeframe for delivery, tap ‘submit order’ and then pay via WeChat Pay, Apple Pay or other available payment methods.



Happy shopping!

[Cover image via Pixabay]