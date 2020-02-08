  1. home
  2. Articles

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

By Matthew Bossons, February 8, 2020

0 0

This article is a part of our Appetite for Destruction feature, a series of interviews conducted by That’s staff to examine the impact of the novel coronavirus on China’s food and beverage industry. For more articles from this series, click here.

Cong Huanhuan – Shenzhen

Founder and Owner of HH Gourmet Restaurant, HH Baking Company (Retail/Wholesale Factory)

Cong Huanhuan hails from Harbin and has been working in the F&B industry for 15 years, the past eight of which she has spent in Shenzhen. Here, she shares her insight into the damage the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is causing to the Shenzhen F&B scene:

How has the novel coronavirus impacted your businesses?
Negatively. Most of the customers at our restaurant are foreigners and many have not returned [to Shenzhen] or have left China. If they are still around, they are not going out very much. Only a few restaurants have ordered wholesale items from HH Baking Company; at least the supermarkets are making some purchases [of baked goods].

What measures has your business taken to mitigate the damage caused by the prolonged CNY holiday and the ongoing coronavirus outbreak?
We are keeping our doors open even though we have reduced hours. We are allowing in-house dining and of course takeaway and delivery. We are promoting our nationwide delivery of bagels and other baked goods, which can be delivered to peoples’ homes – since people are cooking more at home. Plus discounts.

Have you experienced similar challenges previously, while working in the F&B business in Shenzhen?
Never, [we’re in] uncharted territories. I was in Beijing for SARS but I was not working in F&B at the time.

How long do you think it will take for your business to recover as a result of the virus and the preventative measures that have been put in place?
For the restaurant, I would predict September. We hope business will get back to normal for us when schools start up again after the summer holiday. For the factory, I would predict it will take a bit longer – a full year or more. Unfortunately, locations will go bankrupt and others will have slow business. Plus, it will take some time for new locations to open.

How long do you think it will take for the F&B business in Shenzhen to recover as a result of the virus and the preventative measures that have been put in place?
I think locations that are trusted, hygiene wise, and offer good value will recover the fastest. Locations with dancing and or live music will take the longest, because people may want to avoid locations with crowds for some time.

What could be the possible positive outcomes of this disease outbreak for Shenzhen’s F&B scene going forward?
Hopefully employees will fully understand the importance of proper hygiene practices. It’s not just a written procedure or what your boss says, it is much more important and bigger than that.

Responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.

For regular updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, click here. For more articles in our Appetite for Destruction series, click here.

[Cover image via Cong Huanhuan]

Coronavirus F&B Coronavirus Crisis Appetite for Destruction Shenzhen restaurants Disease Control and Prevention Diseases

more news

Big Spending Followed SARS, Stay Optimistic: Guangzhou's Wayne Shen

Big Spending Followed SARS, Stay Optimistic: Guangzhou's Wayne Shen

If you live in Guangzhou and like beer, chances are you are familiar with Bravo Brewpub & Kitchen, which is headed by Wayne Shen.

Restaurants Were Packed Again Once SARS Was Over: Michelle Garnaut

Restaurants Were Packed Again Once SARS Was Over: Michelle Garnaut

Michelle Garnaut opened her first restaurant in China in 1989 with M at the Fringe in Hong Kong.

Beijing F&B Could Take 6 Months to Recover from Coronavirus: Ignace Lecleir

Beijing F&B Could Take 6 Months to Recover from Coronavirus: Ignace Lecleir

Ignace Lecleir runs the TRB Hospitality Group, which consists of four restaurants: TRB Hutong, TRB Forbidden City, Hulu by TRB and Merci French Food TRB.

Shanghai F&B Scene in 'Hibernation' Due to Coronavirus: Logan R. Brouse

Brouse shares his thoughts on the impact the novel coronavirus is having on the Shanghai F&B scene.

'Great Businesses Will Shutter' Due to Coronavirus: Shenzhen's Cadence Gao

Nearly all of Gao’s F&B establishments are temporarily closed due to the novel coronavirus, with the notable exception of Chickadee, a bakery.

Rob Turnbull Talks Coronavirus Impact on Guangzhou's F&B Industry

Rob Turnbull has spent the past 15 years living in Guangzhou, where he has become a well-known figure in the F&B scene.

12 China F&B Insiders Assess the Coronavirus Crisis Impact

How are bars, cafes and restaurants in China holding up amid the coronavirus outbreak?

F&B Shops Need Customer Support for Coronavirus Recovery: Zhuhai's Mark Clayton

Mark Clayton has been living in China for 15 years and is the proprietor of popular Zhuhai hangout The London Lounge Bar & Restaurant.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Hong Kong Impose 14-Day Quarantine on Mainlanders

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

Super Bowl 2020 Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

12 China F&B Insiders Assess the Coronavirus Crisis Impact

12 China F&B Insiders Assess the Coronavirus Crisis Impact

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Big Spending Followed SARS, Stay Optimistic: Guangzhou's Wayne Shen

Big Spending Followed SARS, Stay Optimistic: Guangzhou's Wayne Shen

Tristan Sapp on How Coronavirus is Hurting F&B in the Greater Bay Area

Tristan Sapp on How Coronavirus is Hurting F&B in the Greater Bay Area

Government Should Offer Support Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Tedd Park

Government Should Offer Support Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Tedd Park

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.