  1. home
  2. Articles

Big Spending Followed SARS, Stay Optimistic: Guangzhou's Wayne Shen

By Matthew Bossons, February 8, 2020

0 0

This article is a part of our Appetite for Destruction feature, a series of interviews conducted by That’s staff to examine the impact of the novel coronavirus on China’s food and beverage industry. For more articles from this series, click here.

Wayne Shen – Guangzhou

General Manager at Bravo Brewpub & Kitchen

If you live in Guangzhou and enjoy craft beer, chances are you are familiar with Bravo Brewpub & Kitchen, a haven to small batch suds and quality pub grub headed by Guangzhouer Wayne Shen. Below, Shen shares his thoughts on the impact the novel coronavirus is having on the F&B scene in Guangzhou:

How has the novel coronavirus impacted Bravo?
The outbreak is unexpected. We had even planned to open the shop during Chinese New Year, but now everything has had to change. Staff must stay at home and transportation in Guangzhou is limited. The food and beverages that were ready for holiday operations have been kept in fridge for long time and will be waste after [this is all over]. But, most important, is the issue of safety: Customers are reluctant to go outside, so many F&B businesses are only offering takeout services.

What measures has your business taken to mitigate the damage caused by the prolonged CNY holiday and the ongoing coronavirus outbreak?
Honestly, we can do nothing but wait for the outbreak to be finished. Our landlord has agreed to deduct part of the rent to help us survive during this time. Normally, Q1 is a relatively slow period for F&B businesses, so we will use this time to revise our internal operation system and optimize every aspect of our service procedures and the overall operation. Moreover, we will try our best to keep our staff from leaving.

How long do you think it will take for your business to recover from this situation?
Looking back at SARS in 2003, once the outbreak finished, it was followed by a significant increase in spending within a few months. Therefore, we should keep optimistic.

What could be the possible positive outcomes of this disease outbreak for Guangzhou’s F&B industry?
The positive outcome is that owners and staff in this industry can take a long break with their family, because many of them must work 365 days per year.

Responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.

For regular updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, click here. For more articles in our Appetite for Destruction series, click here.

[Cover image via Wayne Shen]

Bravo Brewing Coronavirus F&B Coronavirus Crisis Appetite for Destruction Disease Control and Prevention Diseases Guangzhou Restaurants

more news

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Cong Huanhuan hails from Harbin and has been working in the F&B industry for 15 years, the past eight of which she has spent in Shenzhen.

Restaurants Were Packed Again Once SARS Was Over: Michelle Garnaut

Restaurants Were Packed Again Once SARS Was Over: Michelle Garnaut

Michelle Garnaut opened her first restaurant in China in 1989 with M at the Fringe in Hong Kong.

Beijing F&B Could Take 6 Months to Recover from Coronavirus: Ignace Lecleir

Beijing F&B Could Take 6 Months to Recover from Coronavirus: Ignace Lecleir

Ignace Lecleir runs the TRB Hospitality Group, which consists of four restaurants: TRB Hutong, TRB Forbidden City, Hulu by TRB and Merci French Food TRB.

Shanghai F&B Scene in 'Hibernation' Due to Coronavirus: Logan R. Brouse

Brouse shares his thoughts on the impact the novel coronavirus is having on the Shanghai F&B scene.

'Great Businesses Will Shutter' Due to Coronavirus: Shenzhen's Cadence Gao

Nearly all of Gao’s F&B establishments are temporarily closed due to the novel coronavirus, with the notable exception of Chickadee, a bakery.

Rob Turnbull Talks Coronavirus Impact on Guangzhou's F&B Industry

Rob Turnbull has spent the past 15 years living in Guangzhou, where he has become a well-known figure in the F&B scene.

12 China F&B Insiders Assess the Coronavirus Crisis Impact

How are bars, cafes and restaurants in China holding up amid the coronavirus outbreak?

F&B Shops Need Customer Support for Coronavirus Recovery: Zhuhai's Mark Clayton

Mark Clayton has been living in China for 15 years and is the proprietor of popular Zhuhai hangout The London Lounge Bar & Restaurant.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Hong Kong Impose 14-Day Quarantine on Mainlanders

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

Super Bowl 2020 Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

12 China F&B Insiders Assess the Coronavirus Crisis Impact

12 China F&B Insiders Assess the Coronavirus Crisis Impact

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Big Spending Followed SARS, Stay Optimistic: Guangzhou's Wayne Shen

Big Spending Followed SARS, Stay Optimistic: Guangzhou's Wayne Shen

Tristan Sapp on How Coronavirus is Hurting F&B in the Greater Bay Area

Tristan Sapp on How Coronavirus is Hurting F&B in the Greater Bay Area

Government Should Offer Support Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Tedd Park

Government Should Offer Support Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Tedd Park

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.