  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai F&B Scene in 'Hibernation' Due to Coronavirus: Logan R. Brouse

By Matthew Bossons, February 8, 2020

0 0

This article is a part of our Appetite for Destruction feature, a series of interviews conducted by That’s staff to examine the impact of the novel coronavirus on China’s food and beverage industry. For more articles from this series, click here.

Logan R. Brouse – Shanghai

Head Lime Cutter at Logan’s Punch, Tacolicious

In addition to his wicked sense of humor, Logan R. Brouse is known around town for his crafty cocktails, which have kept the hardworking folks of Shanghai sauced up for a decade. Below, Brouse shares his thoughts on the impact the novel coronavirus is having on the Shanghai F&B scene:

How has the novel coronavirus impacted your businesses?
We’ve felt the impact in terms of stranded staff, delayed deliveries and panicked customers who are afraid to leave their homes. Obviously, business has suffered considerably but we know that China will get through this together.

More generally, how has the outbreak impacted the F&B industry in Shanghai, based on your observations?
As of now, the Shanghai F&B scene is in hibernation. There are only a few places open and those places are experiencing lower than normal turnouts. As I look down Yanping Lu, it seems like a ghost town. Hopefully we will see a strong resurgence in our wonderful F&B community after this crisis has passed.

What measures have your businesses taken to mitigate the damage caused by the prolonged CNY holiday and the ongoing coronavirus outbreak?
In terms of things, at Tacolicious and Logan’s Punch there are hand sanitizer stations everywhere, masks and gloves for staff as well as thermometers. As far as mitigating the bad business, we’ve done lots of specials and drink deals to promote more business. At Tacolicous, we are offering lots of delivery contests and promotions as well.

How long do you think it will take for the F&B industry in Shanghai to recover?
I think this really depends on the individual finances of F&B venues in the city. If you were strong before the closures you might have enough of a war chest to wait this out; at the same time, if you were on the edge of closing already this might be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Hopefully the government will help businesses here by offering rent reductions.

I think there will be broad repercussions [as a result of the disease outbreak] that will trickle into a lot of elements of the F&B scene. Sadly, there will be establishments that might close their doors for good; staff will be looked at differently if they are from Wuhan or Hubei; and big global liquor companies will miss sales targets, which will affect the budgets for next year. Also, there might be a lingering fear of big crowds and large venues.

What could be the possible positive outcomes of the novel coronavirus outbreak for Shanghai’s F&B community going forward?
I think that some of the positive outcomes will be a better focus on hygiene for all staff, and a sense of community knowing that we stuck it out together – especially for those of us who remained in the city and tried our best to operate, or support friends who could. I think and hope that after this crisis finishes, Shanghai’s F&B community will come together to heal, loan each other stuff and carry on with a stiff upper lip – and a shot or two.

Responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.

For regular updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, click here. For more articles in our Appetite for Destruction series, click here.

[Cover image via Logan R. Brouse]

Coronavirus F&B Coronavirus Crisis Appetite for Destruction shanghai restaurants Shanghai Bars Logan R Brouse Disease Control and Prevention Diseases

more news

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Cong Huanhuan hails from Harbin and has been working in the F&B industry for 15 years, the past eight of which she has spent in Shenzhen.

Big Spending Followed SARS, Stay Optimistic: Guangzhou's Wayne Shen

Big Spending Followed SARS, Stay Optimistic: Guangzhou's Wayne Shen

If you live in Guangzhou and like beer, chances are you are familiar with Bravo Brewpub & Kitchen, which is headed by Wayne Shen.

Restaurants Were Packed Again Once SARS Was Over: Michelle Garnaut

Restaurants Were Packed Again Once SARS Was Over: Michelle Garnaut

Michelle Garnaut opened her first restaurant in China in 1989 with M at the Fringe in Hong Kong.

Beijing F&B Could Take 6 Months to Recover from Coronavirus: Ignace Lecleir

Ignace Lecleir runs the TRB Hospitality Group, which consists of four restaurants: TRB Hutong, TRB Forbidden City, Hulu by TRB and Merci French Food TRB.

'Great Businesses Will Shutter' Due to Coronavirus: Shenzhen's Cadence Gao

Nearly all of Gao’s F&B establishments are temporarily closed due to the novel coronavirus, with the notable exception of Chickadee, a bakery.

Rob Turnbull Talks Coronavirus Impact on Guangzhou's F&B Industry

Rob Turnbull has spent the past 15 years living in Guangzhou, where he has become a well-known figure in the F&B scene.

12 China F&B Insiders Assess the Coronavirus Crisis Impact

How are bars, cafes and restaurants in China holding up amid the coronavirus outbreak?

F&B Shops Need Customer Support for Coronavirus Recovery: Zhuhai's Mark Clayton

Mark Clayton has been living in China for 15 years and is the proprietor of popular Zhuhai hangout The London Lounge Bar & Restaurant.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Hong Kong Impose 14-Day Quarantine on Mainlanders

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

Super Bowl 2020 Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

12 China F&B Insiders Assess the Coronavirus Crisis Impact

12 China F&B Insiders Assess the Coronavirus Crisis Impact

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Big Spending Followed SARS, Stay Optimistic: Guangzhou's Wayne Shen

Big Spending Followed SARS, Stay Optimistic: Guangzhou's Wayne Shen

Tristan Sapp on How Coronavirus is Hurting F&B in the Greater Bay Area

Tristan Sapp on How Coronavirus is Hurting F&B in the Greater Bay Area

Government Should Offer Support Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Tedd Park

Government Should Offer Support Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Tedd Park

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.