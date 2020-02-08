  1. home
Coronavirus Like a 'Nuclear Strike' on China F&B: Johnny Ding

By Matthew Bossons, February 8, 2020

This article is a part of our Appetite for Destruction feature, a series of interviews conducted by That’s staff to examine the impact of the novel coronavirus on China’s food and beverage industry. For more articles from this series, click here.

Johnny Ding – Guangzhou

Proprietor at Slow Life Kitchen (Hong Kong), Slow Life Kitchen Elite

Johnny Ding is the proprietor at Guangzhou’s Michelin-honored Slow Life Kitchen Elite. He entered the F&B business in Hong Kong back in 2015 before expanding to Guangzhou the following year. Below, Ding shares his thoughts on the impact the novel coronavirus is having on the Guangzhou F&B scene:

How has the novel coronavirus impacted your F&B businesses so far?
The cancellation of all catering orders for February, as well as no reservations for Valentine’s Day, so far. We’ve already lost over RMB150,000 in business volume.

How has the disease outbreak impacted the F&B industry in Guangzhou, based on your observations?
In general, the F&B industry in China has been put in a difficult position. There are no visitors, or very few, but we still must pay employees’ salaries during the period of government control measures, as required by the government. [As well as] expensive rent, government taxes, social insurance, etcetera.

Have you experienced similar challenges previously while working in the F&B business in Guangzhou?
No, this is the first time.

How long do you think it will take for the F&B business in Guangzhou to recover from the current situation?
Maybe four to six months. Maybe I’m pessimistic, but what we learned in the past from SARS is that public health incidents like this are like a nuclear strike for us [in the F&B industry]. So, I think survival is the most important thing.

Responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.

For regular updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, click here.

[Cover image via Johnny Ding]

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Cong Huanhuan hails from Harbin and has been working in the F&B industry for 15 years, the past eight of which she has spent in Shenzhen.

Big Spending Followed SARS, Stay Optimistic: Guangzhou's Wayne Shen

If you live in Guangzhou and like beer, chances are you are familiar with Bravo Brewpub & Kitchen, which is headed by Wayne Shen.

Restaurants Were Packed Again Once SARS Was Over: Michelle Garnaut

Michelle Garnaut opened her first restaurant in China in 1989 with M at the Fringe in Hong Kong.

Beijing F&B Could Take 6 Months to Recover from Coronavirus: Ignace Lecleir

Ignace Lecleir runs the TRB Hospitality Group, which consists of four restaurants: TRB Hutong, TRB Forbidden City, Hulu by TRB and Merci French Food TRB.

Shanghai F&B Scene in 'Hibernation' Due to Coronavirus: Logan R. Brouse

Brouse shares his thoughts on the impact the novel coronavirus is having on the Shanghai F&B scene.

'Great Businesses Will Shutter' Due to Coronavirus: Shenzhen's Cadence Gao

Nearly all of Gao’s F&B establishments are temporarily closed due to the novel coronavirus, with the notable exception of Chickadee, a bakery.

Rob Turnbull Talks Coronavirus Impact on Guangzhou's F&B Industry

Rob Turnbull has spent the past 15 years living in Guangzhou, where he has become a well-known figure in the F&B scene.

12 China F&B Insiders Assess the Coronavirus Crisis Impact

How are bars, cafes and restaurants in China holding up amid the coronavirus outbreak?

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Hong Kong Impose 14-Day Quarantine on Mainlanders

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

Super Bowl 2020 Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

12 China F&B Insiders Assess the Coronavirus Crisis Impact

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Big Spending Followed SARS, Stay Optimistic: Guangzhou's Wayne Shen

Tristan Sapp on How Coronavirus is Hurting F&B in the Greater Bay Area

Government Should Offer Support Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Tedd Park

