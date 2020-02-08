  1. home
  2. Articles

'Great Businesses Will Shutter' Due to Coronavirus: Shenzhen's Cadence Gao

By Matthew Bossons, February 8, 2020

0 0

This article is a part of our Appetite for Destruction feature, a series of interviews conducted by That’s staff to examine the impact of the novel coronavirus on China’s food and beverage industry. For more articles from this series, click here.

Cadence Gao – Shenzhen

Chef/Proprietor at Magpie, Woodpecker, Chickadee, Corvidae

Born in Shenzhen, Cadence Gao grew up in Shenyang, Liaoning province. He returned to Shenzhen in 2016 and opened popular restaurant Magpie in 2018. As of February 5, nearly all of Gao’s F&B establishments are temporarily closed due to the novel coronavirus, with the notable exception of Chickadee, a bakery. Below, Gao shares his thoughts on the impact the novel coronavirus is having on the Shenzhen F&B scene:

How has the novel coronavirus impacted your businesses?
The coronavirus has been unkind to our industry. While [the containment measures] are a necessary setback to ensure the efforts of the central government are successful in helping us get through this time, I’d be lying if I said the interim effects haven’t drastically damaged our business.

How has the outbreak impacted the F&B industry in Shenzhen, based on your observations?
Based on my observations, the industry right now is hanging in the state of ‘wait and see.’ Due to the recent confirmation of an infected delivery driver [in Shenzhen], takeout has dwindled, and dine-in customers are approaching nonexistent. I’m regretful to say that I’m expecting some great businesses will shutter if there is no definitive change for the good within the next two months. Restaurants don’t usually keep cash reserves beyond a quarter.

I believe that closures and reductions are an inevitability for the industry. Even the biggest of chains are suffering through this time. My heart goes out to their wallets.

Have you ever experienced anything like this previously as a business owner?
I am fortunate to say that I have never experienced anything similar to this pandemic before.

What could be the possible positive outcomes of this disease outbreak for Shenzhen’s F&B scene going forward?
One of the positives I can look forward to is the possibility of reduced running costs as a Band-Aid measure for surviving businesses, as well as the possibility we may have new exciting projects to look forward to – [businesses] who couldn’t previously get started due to high pressure in the market.

Responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.

For regular updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, click here. For more articles in our Appetite for Destruction series, click here.

[Cover image via Cadence Gao]

Shenzhen restaurants Coronavirus F&B Coronavirus Crisis Disease Control and Prevention Diseases Appetite for Destruction

more news

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Cong Huanhuan hails from Harbin and has been working in the F&B industry for 15 years, the past eight of which she has spent in Shenzhen.

Restaurants Were Packed Again Once SARS Was Over: Michelle Garnaut

Restaurants Were Packed Again Once SARS Was Over: Michelle Garnaut

Michelle Garnaut opened her first restaurant in China in 1989 with M at the Fringe in Hong Kong.

Beijing F&B Could Take 6 Months to Recover from Coronavirus: Ignace Lecleir

Beijing F&B Could Take 6 Months to Recover from Coronavirus: Ignace Lecleir

Ignace Lecleir runs the TRB Hospitality Group, which consists of four restaurants: TRB Hutong, TRB Forbidden City, Hulu by TRB and Merci French Food TRB.

Shanghai F&B Scene in 'Hibernation' Due to Coronavirus: Logan R. Brouse

Brouse shares his thoughts on the impact the novel coronavirus is having on the Shanghai F&B scene.

Rob Turnbull Talks Coronavirus Impact on Guangzhou's F&B Industry

Rob Turnbull has spent the past 15 years living in Guangzhou, where he has become a well-known figure in the F&B scene.

12 China F&B Insiders Assess the Coronavirus Crisis Impact

How are bars, cafes and restaurants in China holding up amid the coronavirus outbreak?

F&B Shops Need Customer Support for Coronavirus Recovery: Zhuhai's Mark Clayton

Mark Clayton has been living in China for 15 years and is the proprietor of popular Zhuhai hangout The London Lounge Bar & Restaurant.

Tristan Sapp on How Coronavirus is Hurting F&B in the Greater Bay Area

Tristan Sapp shares his thoughts on the impact the novel coronavirus is having on the F&B scene in the Greater Bay Area.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Hong Kong Impose 14-Day Quarantine on Mainlanders

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

Super Bowl 2020 Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

12 China F&B Insiders Assess the Coronavirus Crisis Impact

12 China F&B Insiders Assess the Coronavirus Crisis Impact

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Big Spending Followed SARS, Stay Optimistic: Guangzhou's Wayne Shen

Big Spending Followed SARS, Stay Optimistic: Guangzhou's Wayne Shen

Tristan Sapp on How Coronavirus is Hurting F&B in the Greater Bay Area

Tristan Sapp on How Coronavirus is Hurting F&B in the Greater Bay Area

Government Should Offer Support Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Tedd Park

Government Should Offer Support Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Tedd Park

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.