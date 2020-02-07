Quarantine Cooking: Chorizo Butter Bean Stew & Pulpo a Feira

This is part of our Quarantine Cooking Recipe Series.



After almost two weeks at home, cabin fever is setting in hard. After initial concerns that food and water supplies might start running low due to the extension of the Chinese New Year break, we've actually found a good number of options from large chains like Aldi to local shops like Avocado Lady (when we venture out with our masks on).

Three days ago, The Good Food People resumed business offering wine, cheese, charcuterie and more. They are currently delivering Monday to Friday in Shanghai (for free) and other cities in China (for a fee). All you have to do is place an order via their WeChat mini program (scan QR code at bottom of this article). We caught up with them to get some suggestions for how to prepare a staycation feast using some of their available products: chorizo, butter beans, cheese, olives, wine, octopus and smoked paprika. You will need to purchase fresh vegetables and other staples from another store.

But First, Appetizers



Image by Cristina Ng/That's



Wheels of creamy aged cheese are rubbed with freshly roasted espresso resulting in a very unique flavor that is ideal for snacking.

Serves 6

Ingredients:

Espresso Bellavitano cheese

Queen green olives

Kalamata olives in Spanish marinade

Los Cantos biodynamic red wine



Method:



Spoon a combination of green and black olives into a bowl and serve alongside the cheese. While you are at it, pour a glass of wine to enjoy while you are cooking.

Pulpo a Feira





Image by Cristina Ng/That's Shanghai



This recipe is one of Chef Pol Garcia's signature dishes at La Maruja. He makes this Northern Spain specialty using A Pulpeira octopus leg that is steamed in its own liquid from The Good Food People. You can purchase the octopus on its own or get the chef-curated kit which includes a paired bottle of Patas Arriba Albariño white wine and spicy smoked paprika.



Serves 4-6



Ingredients:

1 pack of octopus leg, reserve the liquid

2 cups of water

1/2 tsp sea salt flakes

250g chopped parboiled potatoes

20ml extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp spicy smoked paprika

chopped parsley

coriander micro herbs (feel free to skip this if it's hard to find)



Image by Cristina Ng/That's



Method:



Heat olive oil in a pan and add the potatoes. Add a pinch of salt and stir occasionally for two minutes. Add the liquid from the octopus bag plus two cups of water to cover the potatoes. Bring to a boil. Blend the potatoes into a cream. Heat more olive oil in a clean pan and sear the octopus legs quickly over high heat. Slice into 2-3 centimeter pieces. Pour the potato cream on a big plate and sprinkle with spicy smoked paprika. Drizzle with olive oil. Add sea salt flakes and herbs. Serve while warm.



Chorizo Butter Bean Stew





Image by Cristina Ng/That's



Both the butter beans and chorizo needed for this recipe are available from The Good Food People.



Serves 6



Ingredients:

2 tbsp of olive oil

150g of chorizo, casings removed

1 onion finely chopped

2 carrot finely chopped

2 stalks of finely chopped celery

3 tbsp tomato paste



1 cube of veggie bullion plus 2 1/2 cup water or 2 1/2 cup vegetable stock



2 x 400g cans of tomatoes

2 x 325g jars of butter beans

Chopped parsley



Images by Cristina Ng/That's



Method:



Heat olive oil in a medium stockpot over medium heat until paprika oil starts to come out. Add chopped vegetables and cook three to five minutes until softened. Stir in the tomato paste, vegetable stock, butter beans and canned tomatoes. Bring to a boil, then simmer until liquid reduces to desired consistency. Garnish with parsley. Serve over boiled potatoes, pasta or with crusty bread.

See listing for The Good Food People or scan the QR code to go directly to the WeChat store.

This is the first installment in our Quarantine Cooking Recipe Series – watch this space for more.

[Cover image courtesy of The Good Food People]