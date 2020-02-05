  1. home
  2. Articles

15 Stunning Photos of China by Instagram Star Jord Hammond

By Ned Kelly, February 5, 2020

0 0

Travel photographer Jord Hammond’s back story will be familiar to many a That’s reader – he started out as an English teacher in China.

“I lived in Chongqing for a year in 2015,” says the 26-year-old Brit. “I brought a camera with me to document my life there for my friends and family back home. I was lucky to be able to travel a lot in China on my days off, and posted the photos I took whilst traveling on social media. That is where my love for photography started.”

That passion came across in his stunning landscape work, which saw his social media blow up; Hammond has more than half a million Instagram followers (and rising), an online shop and travels the world doing what he loves.

“I used to choose destinations based on where the work was. But now that my online shop is up and running, I choose the destinations based on places I want to photograph; seasons and regions that aren’t popping up left, right and center on Instagram.”

Now based out of Bali, he still visits the Middle Kingdom regularly.

“There are so many beautiful places in China to shoot, but my favorite has to be Zhangjiajie. Despite getting incredibly busy, there’s something majestic about the scenery and there are some great off-the-beaten-path areas to visit within the park.”

As well as serving as an online shop, Hammond’s website is also a great resource for anyone visiting the same destinations, with comprehensive guides on places to shoot and how to get the best image, as well as cultural tips and suggestions on what to eat and drink.

“They take a lot of research,” he says of putting the guides together. “I scour the internet, using Instagram, 500px, Pinterest and simple Google searches to find places to shoot. Also, asking people who are from the country I’m visiting always helps!”

As for Hammond’s favorite destination for culture and food, the topic once again turns to China, as well as Japan. “The culture and food in these countries are so different from each other, but both equally as fascinating and delicious. The food in the southwest of China especially is my favorite.”

In terms of what he looks for in a photograph, Hammond says the key to a good photo is composition.

“It is the first thing I look for in a photograph in order to draw the viewer in. That and originality; I love seeing photos from places I have never seen on the internet.”

For those attempting to follow in Hammond’s footsteps and travel and shoot the world for a living, he has some timeless advice.

“Practice, practice, practice. In an oversaturated world of travel photographers, you need to be one of the best to get noticed, and so fine-tuning your craft is the key to success. Even now, I’m learning and improving every day. Also, be patient! It takes years to build up a portfolio that attracts jobs, so don’t be put off if it doesn’t happen right away.”

Cuiping-Hill-China.jpg

Fanjingshan-1.jpg

Fenghuang-2.jpg

Fenghuang-4.jpg

Fujian-China.jpg

Grandpa-Huang-1.jpg

Great-Wall-China.jpg

TempleOf-Heaven-1.jpg

Tianjin-China.jpg

Tianmen-Shan-3-road-.jpg

Tianxin-Village-2.jpg

Xiandu-China.jpg

Yarchen-Gar-China.jpg

Yuanyang-Rice-Terraces-China.jpg

Yuanyang-5.jpg


Follow Jord Hammond on Instagram @jordhammond and scan the QR code to visit his website.

frame-1-.png

instagram Photo essay Photography china Travel

more news

Count Gian Galeazzo Ciano, Mussolini's Man in China

Count Gian Galeazzo Ciano, Mussolini's Man in China

"He was a bounder, but bounding is no sin in the sun."

Pixies, Craig David and More Cancel China Tours After Coronavirus Outbreak

Pixies, Craig David and More Cancel China Tours After Coronavirus Outbreak

A number of high profile music tours have been canceled in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China.

Police Drones Are Issuing Coronavirus Commands in China

Police Drones Are Issuing Coronavirus Commands in China

The drone will find you...

Super Bowl 2020 Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

The 2019 Super Bowl is happening tomorrow and we can’t wait!

7 Interesting Things to Know About China’s Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, Hubei province has had a major impact on life here in China.

WHO Declares China Coronavirus is a Global Health Emergency

The announcement acknowledges that the spread of the disease represents a risk outside of China.

Here's How to Track the Latest Updates on China's Novel Coronavirus

DXY.cn offers a real-time feed of the coronavirus case count as well as the latest updates

2020 Spring Festival Gala Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

Before the Year of the Rat begins, China will celebrate the end of the year with the 37th Spring Festival Gala, referred to as Chunwan.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: One Dead in Hong Kong from Virus, Macao Closes Casinos

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

Super Bowl 2020 Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

Get Your Tickets to the F1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: One Dead in Hong Kong from Virus, Macao Closes Casinos

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: One Dead in Hong Kong from Virus, Macao Closes Casinos

15 Stunning Photos of China by Instagram Star Jord Hammond

15 Stunning Photos of China by Instagram Star Jord Hammond

3 New China Albums to Listen to This Month

3 New China Albums to Listen to This Month

Drink LAIBA Craft Cocktails at Home and Donate to Wuhan

Drink LAIBA Craft Cocktails at Home and Donate to Wuhan

One Dead in Hong Kong from Virus, Macao Closes Casinos

One Dead in Hong Kong from Virus, Macao Closes Casinos

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.