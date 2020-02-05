Drink LAIBA Craft Cocktails at Home and Donate to Wuhan

Amid the current coronavirus outbreak, many of us are choosing to stay in. If things are getting boring at yours, it might be time to throw yourself a little cocktail party. Dim the lights, put on some tunes and maybe even brush your hair for the first time this week.

Doesn’t that sound exciting?





Image courtesy of LAIBA Beverages



Even if you’re all thumbs when it comes to mixing a delicious boozy beverage, LAIBA has several handcrafted bottled cocktails for your enjoyment. They are all curated by mixologist Michael Chen (winner of the 2018 Chivas Masters) and even come in fun bundles.

Flavors include Passion Delight, In Love with Rosemary, LAIBA Sour, I Am Coconuts, Cold Brew Martini, Twisted Negroni and Earl’s Old Fashioned. Order all these from their newly launched WeChat store and bring the bar directly to you. And, delivery is available nationwide.



Image courtesy of LAIBA Beverages



In addition to creating all-natural and preservative-free cocktails, LAIBA wants to give back to China. That started with a commitment to being completely carbon neutral in 2020. In light of the increased strain placed on Chinese hospitals, LAIBA has also pledged to donate 25% of the proceeds from its WeChat store to help with Wuhan coronavirus response efforts. With the money raised, they will purchase and send latex gloves to Wuhan hospitals in need – shipping costs will be paid separately by LAIBA.

LAIBA is also offering to donate an additional 10% when That’s readers purchase via the QR code below.

See listing for LAIBA Beverages

Read more Shanghai Food & Drink News



Cover photo courtesy of LAIBA Beverages