11 Timepieces to Keep You on Track

By Phoebe Kut, February 6, 2020

Looking for that perfect ‘I love you’ statement for Valentine’s Day or just want to up your wrist game? Check these 11 styles of watches out:

1. Swatch


swatch-jelly.jpg

Price: RMB840
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202002/swatch-jellyfish.png

2. Casio

202002/casio-gold-3581.jpg

Price: RMB358
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202002/casio-gold-358.png

3. Kate Wood

katewood-monaco-1-188.jpg

Price: RMB1,188
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202002/katewood-monaco-1-188.png

4. Apple 

apple-watch-black.jpg

Price: RMB3,199
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202002/apple-watch-black.png

5. Kate Wood

Price: RMB1,288
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202002/katewood-Rosewood-1-288.png

6. Daniel Wellington 

daniel-wellington.jpg

Price: RMB1,690 
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase.  


202002/daniel-wellington.png

7. BABY-G by Casio

casio-babyg-pink.jpg


Price: RMB590
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:  

202002/casio-baby-g-pink.png

8. Citizen

Price: RMB1,158
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202002/citizen-silver.png

9. Citizen 

citizen-black-2-175.jpg

Price: RMB2,175
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202002/citizen-black-2-175.png

10. Tissot 

tissot-brown-2-700.jpg

Price: RMB2,700
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202002/tissot-brown-2-700.png

11. Tissot 

tissot-blue5-600.png

Price: RMB5,600
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase.  

202002/tissot-blue-5-600.png

For more fashion news, features and lists, click here.

Fashion Fashion Column watch

