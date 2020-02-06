11 Timepieces to Keep You on Track

Looking for that perfect ‘I love you’ statement for Valentine’s Day or just want to up your wrist game? Check these 11 styles of watches out:
1. Swatch
Price: RMB840
2. Casio
Price: RMB358
3. Kate Wood
Price: RMB1,188
4. Apple
Price: RMB3,199
5. Kate Wood
Price: RMB1,288
6. Daniel Wellington
Price: RMB1,690
7. BABY-G by Casio
Price: RMB590
8. Citizen
Price: RMB1,158
9. Citizen
Price: RMB2,175
10. Tissot
Price: RMB2,700
11. Tissot
Price: RMB5,600
