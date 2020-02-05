Canton Fair Venue Suspends Activities Due to Coronavirus

On Monday, the venue that houses Guangzhou’s Canton Fair, also referred to as China Import and Export Fair, announced that all fairs and festivals will be suspended indefinitely as the Pazhou-based complex looks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

In an official WeChat post by the venue, provincial government documents were shared that show the venue’s halt on public gatherings and events. The announcement additionally notes that the complex will keep in close contact with authorities and update everyone as soon as normal operations are resumed.

Although not explicitly stated in the post, Canton Fair 2020 Spring, which was scheduled to begin on April 15, could potentially be cancelled if activities do not resume in time.

On the fair’s official website, pre-registration is still up and running, as of February 5. Although, we’d imagine that even if the fair does go ahead as planned, attendance would likely be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.



The last session of the Canton Fair, held from October 15, 2019 to November 4, 2019, brought in over 186,000 overseas buyers and nearly USD30 billion in business turnover, according to their official website.

For regular updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, click here.

