  1. home
  2. Articles

Sort Your Trash With These Handy Items, On Sale Now

By That's, February 4, 2020

0 0

Figuring out how to sort your trash can be frustrating. And with new garbage sorting regulations starting to take effect across China, it’s about to become even more of a headache. Without different containers it can be nearly impossible. That’s why we’ve listed some trash bins you can order right now on thMart to make your life a little easier.

1. Japanese-Style Multi-Level Sortable Household Garbage Can

RMB198-245 | (Was RMB208-258, now up to RMB13 off)

4 Products That Make Sorting Your Trash Easier
Image via thMart

This multi-level trashcan is great for sorting between all the four main trash categories. Two removable compartments make it easy to sort through food and dry waste, while two trash bag hooks ensure you also have proper disposal for hazardous and residual waste. The top compartment can also be split in half for more convenience. Prices are RMB208 for a 32 liter container and RMB258 for a 45 liter container.

Large Split Cans

Large Split Cans
Images via thMart

2. Japanese-Style Split Sortable Household Garbage Can

RMB35-45

thMart
Image via thMart

Perfect for those with a minimalist aesthetic, this small split-level trashcan is helpful for sorting between two types of waste. Available in brown, gray or cyan, this garbage bin looks great beside an end table while keeping your rubbish organized. A 8.5 liter version is available for RMB35 and a 10.5 liter version is available for RMB45. 

Trash Can
Image via thMart

3. Stainless Steel Step-On Garbage Cans

RMB65-144 | (Was RMB70-149, now RMB5 off)

Trash Can
Image via thMart

This sleek, durable and clean design makes this garbage can perfect for depositing food waste or hazardous waste like batteries and lightbulbs. Its step-on lid, easy-carry handle and quiet closing function make it great for your kitchen or dining room. Not only will this make sorting your waste easier, but it also looks stylish at the same time. This garbage can comes in 5 liter, 8 liter and 12 liter sizes and ranges between RMB70 to RMB149. Customers can also choose between silver, black or white to match their decor.

4 Products That Make Sorting Your Trash Easier
4 Products That Make Sorting Your Trash Easier
Images via thMart

4. Heavy-Duty Trash Bags with Drawstring

RMB38.80

Trash Bags
Image via thMart

When sorting through trash, you need reliable bags. These heavy-duty heat-resistant bags are great for disposing of food waste without worrying about making a mess. Their durability and resistance to punctures also makes them great for disposing of sharp hazardous materials, dry waste or residual waste. Available in black, gray, green and gold, these trash bags cost RMB38.80 for a set of over 1,000 bags. 

Trash Bags

Trash Bags

Trash Bags
Image via thMart

thMart WeChat Mini Program

thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!

Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.

thMart Mini Program

For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.

Top image via Unsplash

trash sorting garbage sorting thMart editor's pick Online Shopping E-commerce deals Delivery

more news

2 Cleaning Products to Make Household Chores a Breeze

2 Cleaning Products to Make Household Chores a Breeze

Because let’s face it: cleaning is a hassle.

5 Ways to Make Sorting Your Trash Easier

5 Ways to Make Sorting Your Trash Easier

With new trash sorting regulations taking effect, we've listed some rubbish bins to make your life a little easier.

4 Trash Sorting Tools to Help You Meet Those New Guidelines

4 Trash Sorting Tools to Help You Meet Those New Guidelines

Don't waste any time in grabbing these convenient garbage sorting bins and cans!

Share with a Friend and Save Big on thMart!

You and your friends can save big with these cool new deals!

4 Products That Make Sorting Your Trash Easier

With new trash sorting regulations taking effect, we've listed some rubbish bins to make your life a little easier.

Get ¥38 Off Your thMart Order This Women's Day!

Snag your coupon today.

Win a Lucky Bag from thMart This CNY!

Your Spring Festival surprise gift awaits...

Save ¥30 on These Items With thMart's Thanksgiving Coupons!

Don't miss these deals on some of the season's hottest items!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: UK Government Update China Travel Advice

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

Super Bowl 2020 Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

Get Your Tickets to the F1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: UK Government Update China Travel Advice

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: UK Government Update China Travel Advice

Sort Your Trash With These Handy Items, On Sale Now

Sort Your Trash With These Handy Items, On Sale Now

We Tried Lay's Seafood Flavored Potato Chips and They Suck

We Tried Lay's Seafood Flavored Potato Chips and They Suck

That's Horoscopes: February 2020

That's Horoscopes: February 2020

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.