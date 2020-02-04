Sort Your Trash With These Handy Items, On Sale Now

Figuring out how to sort your trash can be frustrating. And with new garbage sorting regulations starting to take effect across China, it’s about to become even more of a headache. Without different containers it can be nearly impossible. That’s why we’ve listed some trash bins you can order right now on thMart to make your life a little easier.

RMB198-245 | (Was RMB208-258, now up to RMB13 off)



This multi-level trashcan is great for sorting between all the four main trash categories. Two removable compartments make it easy to sort through food and dry waste, while two trash bag hooks ensure you also have proper disposal for hazardous and residual waste. The top compartment can also be split in half for more convenience. Prices are RMB208 for a 32 liter container and RMB258 for a 45 liter container.



RMB35-45



Perfect for those with a minimalist aesthetic, this small split-level trashcan is helpful for sorting between two types of waste. Available in brown, gray or cyan, this garbage bin looks great beside an end table while keeping your rubbish organized. A 8.5 liter version is available for RMB35 and a 10.5 liter version is available for RMB45.



RMB65-144 | (Was RMB70-149, now RMB5 off)



This sleek, durable and clean design makes this garbage can perfect for depositing food waste or hazardous waste like batteries and lightbulbs. Its step-on lid, easy-carry handle and quiet closing function make it great for your kitchen or dining room. Not only will this make sorting your waste easier, but it also looks stylish at the same time. This garbage can comes in 5 liter, 8 liter and 12 liter sizes and ranges between RMB70 to RMB149. Customers can also choose between silver, black or white to match their decor.





RMB38.80



When sorting through trash, you need reliable bags. These heavy-duty heat-resistant bags are great for disposing of food waste without worrying about making a mess. Their durability and resistance to punctures also makes them great for disposing of sharp hazardous materials, dry waste or residual waste. Available in black, gray, green and gold, these trash bags cost RMB38.80 for a set of over 1,000 bags.



