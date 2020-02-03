  1. home
US Drug Approved for Clinical Tests to Treat Coronavirus

By Bryan Grogan, February 3, 2020

A US-made drug called remdesivir will be used in clinical studies to treat the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan. The drug is made by California-based biotechnology firm Gilead Sciences Inc. and is aimed at treating infectious diseases like Ebola and SARS, according to Bloomberg

Up to 270 patients with mild to moderate symptoms are set to take part in the trials in Wuhan, where the highly contagious novel coronavirus first surfaced. Trials will begin on February 3 and end on April 27. According to The Paper, remdesivir is the most promising drug to treat the illness. 

A study published in The New England Journal of Medicine noted that a patient in the US who had contracted the coronavirus saw their condition improve after treatment with remdesivir. The Paper notes that if the drug shows positive improvement in patients in China, it could be fast-tracked for use to treat the infectious illness.

An HIV medicine called Kaletra will also undergo human trials after being recommended by China’s health regulator, according to The Paper, as cited by Bloomberg

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Schengen Countries Halt Visas, Chinese Stocks Plunge

[Cover image via Unsplash]

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus Detected on Door Handle in South China

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV):

Coronavirus Detected on Door Handle in Guangzhou

It’s time to bust out those Clorox wipes and disinfect your home.

200 Abandoned Pets Rescued in Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

An animal protection organization based in Wuhan has played a key role in both rescuing and feeding over 200 animals in the city.

Pixies, Craig David and More Cancel China Tours After Coronavirus Outbreak

A number of high profile music tours have been canceled in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China.

Chinese Stocks Plunge 9%, Largest Since Global Financial Crisis

The maximum allowed before trading is suspended for the day is 10%.

Police Drones Are Issuing Coronavirus Commands in China

The drone will find you...

Here's Where Every Coronavirus Case Was Reported in Guangzhou

Here's a detailed breakdown of the medical status of novel coronavirus patients in Guangzhou and info on where each case was reported.

1,000-Bed Hospital to Tackle Coronavirus Completed in Under 10 Days

The Wuhan hospital is ready to treat patients suspected of contracting coronavirus.

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus Detected on Door Handle in South China

US Drug Approved for Clinical Tests to Treat Coronavirus

Coronavirus Detected on Door Handle in Guangzhou

200 Abandoned Pets Rescued in Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

