Pixies, Craig David and More Cancel China Tours After Coronavirus Outbreak

To the dismay of music fans around China, US rockers Pixies have had to cancel their China tour in Shanghai and Beijing. The sad news was to be expected after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The promoters for that show, Sound of the Xity, are working to renegotiate a rescheduled time for the band to return to China.

It’s the second canceled tour of the month for Sound of the Xity, after they were forced to cancel plans for gigs by Japanese rock band Suchmos from February 7-11. Elsewhere, pop singer Craig David also canceled a gig in China for the second year in a row. He was set to play at Bandai Namco in Shanghai on February 17, but pulled out as fears surrounding public safety grow. The ‘Seven Days’ singer canceled gigs in Beijing and Shanghai in February 2019 after complications surrounding his visa.

Promoters New Noise also announced the cancellation of their Men I Trust tour. They have already announced new dates for that tour, however, which is now set to take place in August later this year.

There has been no news as yet about a range of gigs slated for March, from the likes of LiveNation and Split Works.

Additionally, over on our ticketing platform, thMart, events like Secret Cinema and the Frozen exhibition have been put on hold for the foreseeable future.



[Cover image via @pixiesofficial/Instagram]