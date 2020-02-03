1,000-Bed Hospital to Tackle Coronavirus Completed in Under 10 Days

Rome wasn’t built in a day, but a 1,000-bed hospital can be built in just under 10 days in China. In order to fight against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, the Chinese government mobilized resources to build Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital, a 25,000-square-meter facility to treat patients suspected of contracting coronavirus. The hospital was officially completed on February 2, as reported by state media, and will be ready to receive patients starting Monday, February 3. Around 1,400 medical personnel from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have been flown in to help treat patients.



Image via Giphy

Huoshenshan Hospital is modeled after the Beijing Xiaotangshan Hospital which was built in seven days during the SARS outbreak in 2003. To expedite this huge undertaking, more than 4,000 workers were onsite at the peak of construction, rotating multiple shifts in a 24-hour workday. Bai Xuejian, a spokesperson from China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co added, “Strict disease control and prevention measures – such as requiring workers to wear masks and sterilization of the whole construction site – were enforced... everything has been in a rush, keeping everyone so busy that getting no sleep at night is normal.”

In the meantime, a second 1,600-bed hospital under construction named Leishenshan Hospital is expected to be completed on Wednesday and start receiving patients the following day.

Watch to see a time-lapse of the construction site (VPN off):





[Cover image via @CGTNOfficial/Twitter]