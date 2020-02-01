  1. home
2 Cleaning Products to Make Household Chores a Breeze

By That's, February 1, 2020

Let’s face it: cleaning is a hassle. One thing that aids the process is a top-notch product that can do the heavy lifting. Check out these great cleaning products to keep your home and kitchen smelling fresh and looking spotless!

1. GLAD Garbage Bag 3 Packs

RMB45-60

Image via thMart

If trashcans stuffed with sharp, cumbersome or messy items are the norm at your house, these are the garbage bags for you. These poke- and leak-proof bags even stretch to accommodate awkward or oversized items. A diamond-shaped bottom is designed to stop heavy loads from ripping or tearing. Once the bags are full, transporting them is a breeze thanks to the four-way tie system that leaves excess plastic for easy carrying. You can order three packs of these bags, 90 in total, right now on thMart. Choose from small (RMB45) or large (RMB48) sizes.

Images via thMart

2. Glad Double Lock Resealable Bags

RMB32-69

Image via thMart

We’ve all been there - you’ve got a friend over for dinner, but you only used two thirds of your wet market veggies. You can’t downright let them go bad, and that damned Ikea food container takes up a quarter of your fridge’s shelf space. That’s why we’re glad about Glad. 

Glad’s double lock resealable bags make it easy to save and store your favorite produce, without taking up tremendous amounts of space. Made from thick, BPA free, food-safe polyethylene, you won’t have to worry about what you’re putting into your body. 

Images via thMart

They’re freezer and microwave safe, with a double lock that changes color when sealed - ensuring you know what’s working, when it’s working. Whether you’re storing your favorite snacks, preparing for an afternoon picnic or preserving your toiletries for international travel, reducing your carbon footprint and securing your personal products has never been easier or safer!

Image via thMart

Top image via Unsplash

