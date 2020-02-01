Meet Your Workout Goals with This Awesome Fitness Tracker

January has come and gone. If you still haven’t done much about that New Year’s resoultion to get in shape, get moving with a fitness tracker. For an afforable one, we highly recommend the Mi Smart Band 4.

This handy little fitness band tracks your steps each day. You can set your daily step counts according to your personal fitness goals. The band buzzes when you’ve met your step goals.

This sleek, water-resistant band is designed with a handy full-color touch display, which can be customized according to your personal prefences. Along with the step counter, the band offers other convenient features such as heart rate monitoring, daily alarms, Alipay QR code payment and more.

The band can be conveniently charged within an hour and a single charge gets you up to 20 days of use. That means you don’t need to worry about getting inaccurate data readings while the band charges.

Download the Mi Fit App to learn more about your fitness progress. The app syncs with the band to provide data on your step counts, sleep habits and more. You can also use it to track your steps against your friends. Because who doesn’t love a little friendly competition?

You can order the Mi Smart Band 4 right now on thMart. Choose from four colors: black, blue, red and orange.

Buy Now for ¥199 on thMart

All images via thMart