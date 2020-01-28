CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Chinese Govt. Suggests Citizens Cancel Overseas Trips

The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) first came to the attention of the World Health Organization on December 31, 2019, after a number of suspected pneumonia cases were reported in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province. One week later, the mystery illness was confirmed to be a new strain of coronavirus, the same family of diseases as severe accute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

Wuhan, a city of over 10 million people, went into lockdown on Thursday, January 23, in order to curb the spread of the virus. It was also announced that the Chinese New Year holiday will be extended until February 2 in order to contain the spread of the respiratory disease. The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 106, with more than 4,500 confirmed cases reported.



See below for our updated coverage on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV):

UPDATE (January 28, 2020 4.35pm CST): The Chinese government has recommended that the country’s citizens postpone overseas trips in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to CGTN. There are around 50 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease spread across Asia, North America, Europe and Oceania. The exit and entry departments in Hubei province have thus far halted passport applications and exit and entry permits for Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao.

UPDATE (January 28, 2020 12.50pm CST): The number of confirmed cases grew by almost 2,000 overnight, from 2,846 to 4,535, while the number of confirmed deaths now stands at 106. According to CCTV News, 1,291 new confirmed cases were reported in Hubei province. Beijing confirmed its first death, a 50 year old who has recently traveled to Wuhan. The respiratory disease also spread to island nation Sri Lanka overnight.

UPDATE (January 28, 2020 12.45pm CST): One of the first big music tours to be canceled was announced by Modern Sky today, as Japanese band Suchmos’ national tour was postponed. The promoter is working on rescheduling the tour, but fans can get refunds for their tickets from February 3-21 (depending on ticketing agency).

UPDATE (January 28, 2020 12.40pm CST): The US raised its travel advisory for China to its second highest level, ‘reconsider travel.’ Amid the growing number of international outbreaks, the advisory level was raised from ‘exercise increased caution’ this morning. The travel advisory level for Hubei province remains ‘do not travel.’

UPDATE (January 28, 2020 12.35pm CST): Beijing's intercity ridesharing, taxi hailing and designated driving Didi service has been suspended as of January 26, until further public notification by local authorities.

UPDATE (January 27, 2020 11.30pm CST): A video of residents singing the Chinese national anthem and chanting “Wuhan jiayou” or “Come on Wuhan” in an apartment complex in the city has been warming hearts while making the rounds of social media this evening, according to People’s Daily.

Watch the video below (VPN off):

UPDATE (January 27, 2020 11.30pm CST): Two new cases have been reported in Qinghai province, bringing the total of confirmed cases to six in the province.

UPDATE (January 27, 2020 9.25pm CST): Four new cases have been confirmed in Tianjin, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the municipality to 22, 17 of which are severe and five which are mild cases, with no deaths reported. Additionally, the first confirmed case in Cambodia was reported in Sihanoukville, a southern seaside city in the Southeast Asian country.

UPDATE (January 27, 2020 8.15pm CST): At a news conference on Sunday afternoon, Guangdong Deputy Governor Zhang Guangjun told gathered media that Guangdong province will continue to operate its transportation network while working to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. The announcement was made to assuage fears that major cities in the province, such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen, may be closed to commuters. Zhang did note, however, that health checks are being undertaken at transportation facilities in the province.

UPDATE (January 27, 2020 8.15pm CST): Of the 2,846 cases reported:

1,423 are in Hubei province

151 in Guangdong province

128 in Zhejiang province

128 in Henan province

110 in Chongqing

100 in Hunan province

75 in Shandong province

72 in Beijing

70 in Anhui province

69 in Sichuan province

56 in Fujian province

53 in Shanghai

48 in Jiangxi province

47 in Jiangsu province

46 in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

35 in Shaanxi province

33 in Hainan province

27 in Liaoning province

26 in Yunnan province

22 in Tianjin

21 in Heilongjiang province

18 in Hebei province

14 in Gansu province

13 in Shanxi province

11 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

8 in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

7 in Guizhou province

7 in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region

6 in Jilin province

6 in Macao Special Administrative Region

6 in Qinghai province

5 in Taiwan

5 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

Of the 81 deaths reported, 76 are in Hubei province, one in Henan province, one in Shanghai, one in Hainan province, one in Heilongjiang province and one in Hebei province.



UPDATE (January 27, 2020 7.45pm CST): Schools of all levels in Shanghai are to re-open no earlier than February 17 at all levels, while companies are not allowed to resume work before midnight on February 9 (excepting companies involved in ensuring urban operations, epidemic prevention and control, supermarkets, food supply and other related industries), as stated by Gu Honghui, deputy secretary-general of Shanghai municipal government at a media briefing today.

UPDATE (January 27, 2020 7.45pm CST): Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang admitted that the city’s government failed to disclose information about the spread of the virus in a timely fashion and said that leading local officials would be open to being removed from office to appease public indignation, according to China Daily.

