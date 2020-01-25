  1. home
Shanghai Schools, Cultural Venues Close in Fight to Contain Coronavirus

By Bryan Grogan, January 25, 2020

As the coronavirus epidemic in China continues to rage on, local officials in Shanghai have announced a level one response, closing cultural venues around the city to prevent large scale gatherings and working to disinfect public areas to prevent further spread of the disease. According to local reports, on midnight on January 24, 33 cases of the coronavirus had been reported, 30 of which are in a stable condition, two of which are critical and one which has been discharged. 

Schools of all levels around Shanghai have been told to cancel any large-scale gatherings planned while the coronavirus epidemic continues and are not allowed to hold any offline classes until the opening time as prescribed by the Municipal Education Commission. Schools have been asked to put together a working group to prevent the further spread of the disease, by means of strengthening health education for teachers and students through a variety of channels during the Chinese New Year holiday. It has also been announced that training institutions and daycare institutions will delay the resumption of classes until February 29. 

Additionally, a number of major cultural and tourism venues have been closed around the city, including Disney, Yuyuan Gardens, Shanghai Museum, Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, Pearl Tower and Shanghai Grand Theater, among others. Sports venues and cultural venues in districts all over Shanghai have announced that they will close their doors while officials battle to keep the coronavirus under control. No exact timeline has yet been given for the re-opening of these venues. You can see more information on those closures here

Meanwhile, concerts by the likes of R1SE and Jolin Tsai have been postponed and marriage registration on February 2 in the city has also been canceled. Major sporting events, like the Chinese Super Cup, set to take place in Suzhou between Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai Shenhua on February 5 has been postponed, with the resumption of the Chinese Super League on February 22, cast in doubt. 

In public transport, authorities have reportedly begun disinfecting the city's metro system twice a day as a means to preventing the spread of the coronavirus, while buses have also been disinfected. Ride-hailing service Didi is advising customers to wear a mask while traveling, while also advising customers to avoid crowded areas. 

READ MORE: Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Leads Cities to Cancel CNY Plans

[Cover image via Unsplash]

