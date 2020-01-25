Here's How to Track the Latest Updates on China's Novel Coronavirus

With constant updates on China's novel coronavirus outbreak, its important to know how your city is being affected by the infectious disease.

DXY.cn, a Chinese online healthcare platform, has put together a real-time feed of the coronavirus case count as well as the latest updates (it's worth noting that the information is only provided in Chinese). To see how many confirmed cases (确诊) are in your city and how many have been cured (治愈), among other stats, click here or scan the QR code below:

[Cover image via @ACZJU/Weibo]