  1. home
  2. Articles

Here's How to Track the Latest Updates on China's Novel Coronavirus

By That's, January 25, 2020

0 0

With constant updates on China's novel coronavirus outbreak, its important to know how your city is being affected by the infectious disease.

DXY.cn, a Chinese online healthcare platform, has put together a real-time feed of the coronavirus case count as well as the latest updates (it's worth noting that the information is only provided in Chinese). To see how many confirmed cases (确诊) are in your city and how many have been cured (治愈), among other stats, click here or scan the QR code below:

coronavirus-tracker.png

[Cover image via @ACZJU/Weibo]

Coronavirus Wuhan virus Diseases

more news

US Citizens to be Evacuated from Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Crisis

US Citizens to be Evacuated from Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The US government has organized a charter flight on Sunday to evacuate American citizens and diplomats from Wuhan.

Shanghai Schools, Cultural Venues Close in Fight to Contain Coronavirus

Shanghai Schools, Cultural Venues Close in Fight to Contain Coronavirus

As the coronavirus epidemic in China continues to rage on, local officials in Shanghai have announced a level one response.

Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Leads Cities to Cancel CNY Plans

Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Leads Cities to Cancel CNY Plans

With the Year of the Rat beginning tomorrow, cities around China have canceled large gatherings to avoid the spread of the virus.

Wuhan Residents Advised Not to Leave City as Coronavirus Claims 4th Victim

The team noted that the outbreak is in its early stages.

Guangzhou Metro is Screening Commuters for Coronavirus

The new local measures are being taken to prevent and control the coronavirus outbreak that has sickened 291 people.

20 Coronavirus Memes So You Can Laugh in the Face of Death

They say laughter is the best medicine...

Your Ultimate Guide to Avoiding the New Coronavirus in China

We took to the good ol’ World Wide Web to see what precautions experts are recommending to avoid catching the disease.

New Coronavirus Spreads to Over 130 in China, Death Toll Rises

The latest notice by the Wuhan Health Commission says that among the patients, 66 are male and 70 are female, ranging from 25 to 89 years old.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Why Chinese People Give Red Envelopes

20 Coronavirus Memes So You Can Laugh in the Face of Death

9 Things to Expect During Spring Festival in China

Explainer: Why is Chinese New Year Called 'Spring Festival'?

Your Day-by-Day Guide to the Spring Festival Calendar

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

US Citizens to be Evacuated from Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Crisis

US Citizens to be Evacuated from Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Shanghai Schools, Cultural Venues Close in Fight to Contain Coronavirus

Shanghai Schools, Cultural Venues Close in Fight to Contain Coronavirus

Here's How to Track the Latest Updates on China's Novel Coronavirus

Here's How to Track the Latest Updates on China's Novel Coronavirus

Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Leads Cities to Cancel CNY Plans

Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Leads Cities to Cancel CNY Plans

WATCH: When You're the Last Person Left in Town for CNY

WATCH: When You're the Last Person Left in Town for CNY

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.