2020 Spring Festival Gala Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

Before the Year of the Rat begins, China will celebrate the end of the year with the 37th Spring Festival Gala, referred to as Chunwan (春晚). Each year, the four-hour New Years Gala is the most-watched television show in the world, with at least 700 million viewers tuning in.

This year's gala will feature a number of new technologies such as 5G, virtual reality (VR) and 4k/8k ultra-high definition television, according to China Jiangsu Net. A larger number of new language programs are being introduced this year, aiming to reflect larger social issues. The galas will take place in Beijing, Zhengzhou in Henan province and Guangdong-Macau-Hong Kong Greater Bay area.



Past shows have featured the likes of Stephon Marbury, Jackie Chan and TFBoys.

So, do you want to see the most viewed show on television for yourself? You can watch China’s most anticipated event of the year right from your computer or phone.

Date, Time and How to Watch the Stream

When: January 24, 2020

Time: 8pm China Standard Time (CST)

Streaming: CCTV1 Live Stream / CCTV3 / CCTV4 / CCTV7 / CCTV Children / QQ Video / Youku / iQiyi / Youtube / Facebook / Douyin/TikTok (Viewable on the app).

[Cover image via @China Daily/Weibo]